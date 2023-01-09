Read full article on original website
Bills turn focus to Dolphins, with Hamlin recovering at home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With Damar Hamlin recovering at home, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott smiled when asked if he thought the tide of bad news might finally be turning for his team. And he jumped on an opportunity to move forward to Sunday, when the AFC East...
Saints GM Loomis seeks stability, and value for Payton
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The value that the New Orleans Saints place on stability influenced the decision to retain coach Dennis Allen despite finishing this season 7-10 and outside the playoff picture, general manager Mickey Loomis said. “One of the things that we’ve had going for us for the...
Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Packers GM: Rodgers can still play 'at a very high level'
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers can still perform “at a very high level,” Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday, with the Packers awaiting a decision on whether the four-time MVP quarterback wants to play next season. The 39-year-old Rodgers didn’t approach the MVP...
Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild...
Column: Super Bowls before the Super Bowl? Don't rule it out
ATLANTA (AP) — If Buffalo and Kansas City both reach the AFC championship game, they'll head to Atlanta, of all places, to compete for a spot in the Super Bowl. The neutral site is just a one-off for now, the hasty solution to a crucial game being called off in the next-to-last week of the regular season after Damar Hamlin's frightening collapse on the field.
Giants DB coach Henderson has adjusted with every injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After mixing and matching his players all season because of injuries on and off the field, New York Giants secondary coach Jerome Henderson will have everyone back for the playoffs. The Giants (9-7-1) had a rare blank injury list Friday for Sunday's wild-card game...
Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts.
AP source: McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5M, 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates' long-awaited renaissance a decade ago. The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps.
