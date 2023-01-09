Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Peorian caught beating a dog on camera going to prison
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
1470 WMBD
Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police
Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage
A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash
BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
Central Illinois Proud
11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
wlds.com
Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield
Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
1470 WMBD
Officials: ‘Bad batch’ of heroin may be in area, donation makes Narcan free to public
CREVE COEUR, Ill. – A couple of local police and fire agencies say they’ve had to respond to a number of drug overdose calls lately. Fire officials in Creve Coeur say over the last three days or so, they and police have had to administer 80 milligrams of Narcan in overdose cases. For comparison, a typical dose is between two and four milligrams.
wlds.com
Adams County Woman Accused of Employee Bank Theft in Pike
An Adams County woman now faces a theft charge in Pike County Court after authorities were contacted by bank officials last month. According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on December 14th his office was contacted by an unnamed local banking facility regarding the theft of an undisclosed amount of money by an employee.
starvedrock.media
Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin
Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
1470 WMBD
County Sheriffs, except Watkins, all use same statement in opposition to IL assault weapons ban
PEORIA, Ill. – At least some sheriffs in Illinois are already saying “no thank you” to the state’s new ban on the sale and manufacture of assault weapons, even if they are all using essentially the same words to do it. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man, charged with murder, indicted by grand jury again in separate case
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged by a grand jury with murder in connection to the city’s 17th homicide last year, is now facing a new grand jury indictment. A grand jury Tuesday charged Domonicue Linwood, 24, with a count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Yahoo!
'I was just mad': It was the worst day of his life, and then he got carjacked in Peoria
PEORIA — Reeling from the unexpected death of his wife of 68 years, Art Oakford faced a second challenge on the morning of Dec. 26 when he was carjacked in the emergency room parking lot at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Oakford, 91, is still spry, both mentally and...
starvedrock.media
Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator
After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
