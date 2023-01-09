ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

1470 WMBD

Peorian caught beating a dog on camera going to prison

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man caught on camera beating a dog last July is going to prison, a punishment the sheriff envisioned at the time of the man’s arrest. Judge John Vespa sentenced Nicholas Prince, 39, to four years in prison for his guilty plea to animal torture. Prosecutors dismissed an animal cruelty charge.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, suspected of recent armed robberies, arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody who they believe may have committed a number of recent armed robberies in the area. Police say Desmond Turner, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts each of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, along with a single count of Attempted Armed Robbery.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police

Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night. Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device

A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Two arrested, guns seized in Springfield home raid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield last week and over a dozen guns were seized when the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office raided a home on Cedar St. as part of an ongoing burglary investigation. Sheriff Jack Campbell said the investigation started on Dec. 14 when deputies learned a utility terrain vehicle […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Boy charged with burglary, criminal damage

A boy is at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center in Galesburg after authorities discovered him nude outside a residence where a burglary had been reported. The Hancock/Henderson 911 dispatch center received a 911 call of a residential burglary in progress in Stronghurst, Illinois on Monday at about 3:56 p.m. The suspect had reportedly entered […]
STRONGHURST, IL
1470 WMBD

Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
BELLFLOWER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

11-year-old arrested for car theft in Peoria Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An 11-year-old boy has been released into the custody of his mother after he stole a car Tuesday morning and was arrested by Peoria Police. According to a PPD press release, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Indiana at approximately 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a stolen vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Car Goes Into a Home on Hazlett Road West of Springfield

Emergency crews responded to a building strike at a residence on the northwest side of Springfield last night. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that shortly after 10:30 a vehicle was driven into an occupied home in the 2000 block of Hazlett Road about a mile west of Springfield, in between the city and Bradfordton just off Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Adams County Woman Accused of Employee Bank Theft in Pike

An Adams County woman now faces a theft charge in Pike County Court after authorities were contacted by bank officials last month. According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on December 14th his office was contacted by an unnamed local banking facility regarding the theft of an undisclosed amount of money by an employee.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Police looking for poacher; antlers taken, deer left near Hennepin

Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.
HENNEPIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Cocaine Dealer Chased Down In Streator

After a brief foot chase, an alleged cocaine dealer was tracked down in Streator. Members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force helped other officers apprehend 28-year-old Michael McKinnie of Streator on Monday. He was wanted for dealing cocaine along with missing court dates on other charges of drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Bond for McKinnie has been set at a million dollars.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria business suffers fire damage Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. – Firefighters were able to put out a fire at a Peoria laundromat Wednesday morning. The Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Get the Funk Out Laundromat at N. Prospect and E. Frye at around 8:40 A.M. Firefighters discovered two dryers and clothes were on fire, which was soon put out.
PEORIA, IL

