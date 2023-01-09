Illinois Conservation Police are working a poaching case in the Hennepin area. A trophy buck was found shot off Florid blacktop near rural Hennepin. It's believed to have occurred between the evening of December 30th and the afternoon of December 31. The antlers were removed and the rest of the animal left. Illinois Conservation Police say this action is an insult to law abiding sportsmen and women. Anyone with information that could help solve the case are asked to call a local CPO or the IDNR Tip Hotline. Any tips received will remain anonymous.

HENNEPIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO