Fans can win prizes by choosing goalies who win, make most saves, allow fewest goals. The Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge was released by the NHL on Thursday. The first contest night of the new interactive game will be Jan. 17, and the weekly contest will allow NHL fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the NHL games played that day. Fans will choose one goalie they think will earn a win, one who they think will allow the fewest goals, and one who will make the most saves.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO