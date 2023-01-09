Read full article on original website
NHL
Crosby hopeful Penguins teammate Malkin can join him at All-Star Game
PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby was named to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, the ninth time the Pittsburgh Penguins captain has been considered among the League's best. Crosby tied Jaromir Jagr for the second most All-Star selections in Penguins history, trailing only Mario Lemieux's 13. But Crosby participating in the game has been relatively rare.
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Trevor van Riemsdyk plays 500th NHL game against brother James, Flyers
Capitals defenseman achieves milestone in Philadelphia; forward reached 900 Monday. The City of Brotherly Love became the City of Brotherly Milestones on Wednesday. Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk played his 500th NHL game against his brother, Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk, at Wells Fargo Center. James reached his...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
Devils Practice in Cali | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices ahead of facing three California teams as part of the their season-long five-game road trip. The Devils practice Thursday afternoon in California ahead of facing Anaheim (Friday), Los Angeles (Saturday) and San Jose (Monday). The Devils will also play in Seattle to complete their season-long five-game road...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-9) @ BLUES (21-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (41) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Jan. 12 (away), Jan. 18 (home). The Canucks are 20-15-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-10-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games vs Tampa Bay (1-4-0 in their last...
NHL
Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract
Here is the Jan. 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? We have seen the Maple Leafs falter every year, the Canadiens make it to the Final and the Oilers struggle to get over the hump in the playoffs. Can you rank all seven teams from closest to furthest away? -- @theashcity.
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
Bedard's record-setting World Juniors focus of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected No. 1 pick in 2023, other top prospects discussed with Sportsnet analyst Bukala. Connor Bedard was the star of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, with the projected top pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft setting records and winning the tournament's most valuable player award while helping Canada take home the gold medal.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today
Fans can win prizes by choosing goalies who win, make most saves, allow fewest goals. The Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge was released by the NHL on Thursday. The first contest night of the new interactive game will be Jan. 17, and the weekly contest will allow NHL fans to showcase their knowledge by choosing a goalie for three different categories (wins, goals against, saves) from the NHL games played that day. Fans will choose one goalie they think will earn a win, one who they think will allow the fewest goals, and one who will make the most saves.
NHL
Ducks to Celebrate Lunar New Year Friday at Honda Center
10,000 fans will receive commemorative coins presented by Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel. The Ducks will celebrate Lunar New Year at Honda Center on Friday, Jan. 13 as the Ducks face off against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. PT). 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Lunar New Year commemorative coin courtesy of Yaamava' Resort and Casino at San Manuel at arena exits.
NHL
Penguins travel to Montreal for wake of Letang's father
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins were scheduled to fly home Monday, having been away from Pittsburgh since Dec. 31. Plans changed. On their way back from a 4-1 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday, the Penguins made a detour to Montreal and attended the wake of defenseman Kris Letang's father, Claude Fouquet.
NHL
NHL prospects looking to impress in AHL after leaving college early
Abruzzese, Bordeleau, Meyers among group trying to take next step to highest level. After every college hockey season, underclassmen who have been drafted by NHL teams, as well as promising free agents, grapple with the question of whether to leave school early to sign a pro contract or remain in college and work on their game for another year.
NHL
Copley celebrates Kings win with Will Ferrell on Wednesday
Los Angeles goalie fist bumps actor through the glass at Crypto.com Arena. Actor Will Ferrell and Kings goalie Pheonix Copley give high-fives on the glass as they celebrate the 4-3 win against the Sharks. 00:15 •. Pheonix Copley and Will Ferrell just became best friends. The Los Angeles Kings goalie...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
NHL
Malkin has 4 points, Penguins score 5 straight to rally past Canucks
PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied with five consecutive goals after trailing by three to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Malkin had four points for the first time since March 27, 2022, when he had...
