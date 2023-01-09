ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Attend The Phoenix Open For Free

Thanks to Ford, the Official Vehicle of the WM Phoenix Open Presented by Taylor Morrison, all fans will be admitted free of charge on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 to the WM Phoenix Open as part of “Ford Free Days” courtesy of your Arizona Ford Dealers.
PHOENIX, AZ
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Phoenix, Arizona: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay Per Travel Experts

Arizona is known for its beautiful deserts, canyons, and rich history. Most commonly, tourists are drawn to the Grand Canyon, Sedona, Tucson, and Phoenix. Glendale, in greater Phoenix, is the site of State Farm Stadium, where the Arizona Cardinals play and the NCAA’s annual Fiesta Bowl for college football is played. It’s also the site 2023 Super Bowl, just as it was in 2008 and 2015. Whether you’re looking to plan your visit to see some NFL action or enjoy the spectacular sights of one of Arizona’s most popular cities, there’s a lot of choices to make, especially regarding hotels. So we turned to travel experts to find out which hotels in Phoenix are considered the best of the best.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Happy Hour: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s no secret that things cost an arm and a leg these days, and that is very apparent if you’ve gone out to eat lately. Here at Arizona’s Family, we’re going to help you save a buck by searching for some of the best happy hour food around the Phoenix Metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Popular music venue is now Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Live Nation today announced that Talking Stick Resort is the new name-in-title sponsor of the popular venue formerly known as the Ak-Chin Pavilion. The iconic 20,000-seat outdoor venue serves as a pillar of entertainment for fans in the community and is now known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Talking Stick Resort has been a leading entertainment and hospitality destination in Scottsdale for over a decade, and this announcement marks its expansion to Phoenix.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate

Residents of Rio Verde Foothills came together on Tuesday night, asking the council to reconsider the decision to stop water hauling. Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. "Baked Alaska" sentenced for role in...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy