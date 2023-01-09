ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Says Her Cost Of Living Complaint Might Help Bring Food Prices Down

Cardi B is hoping her rant against the rising costs of food throughout the U.S. could actually have a positive impact on lowering the price of groceries. The Grammy-winning rapper used her platform to complain about how her grocery bill skyrocketed in recent months and she responded to critics who pointed to her lavish lifestyle and massive bank account.
americanmilitarynews.com

Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs

Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.

The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months

Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
CBS Philly

Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.

WWMTCw

Consumers 'shelling' out extra money due to rising costs of eggs

MICHIGAN — Inflation has hit all parts of the economy, including the grocery bill. One item that has significantly increased are eggs, according to CNN Newsource. The main reason is due to the avian flu which is affecting farms. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in...
MICHIGAN STATE

