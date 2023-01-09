Read full article on original website
Cardi B is right — eating at home doesn't save you as much money as it used to
Grocery prices are rising faster than restaurant prices at the highest rates since the 1970s, and it's pushing consumers to eat out more.
Cardi B Says Her Cost Of Living Complaint Might Help Bring Food Prices Down
Cardi B is hoping her rant against the rising costs of food throughout the U.S. could actually have a positive impact on lowering the price of groceries. The Grammy-winning rapper used her platform to complain about how her grocery bill skyrocketed in recent months and she responded to critics who pointed to her lavish lifestyle and massive bank account.
Tennessee Farmer Warns US of Major Food Shortages, Price Increases in 2023
The combination of drought due to climate change and supply chain shortages due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic made for a seriously difficult year for American farmers in 2022. And according to fourth-generation dairy farmer and agriculture advocate Stephanie Nash, 2023 has the potential to be even worse in terms of food shortages and food inflation.
Some foods have been untouched by inflation
Headlines about inflation have been a staple of 2022, and consumers have seen prices for grocery items rise, from lettuce to a pack of Modelo beers. However, prices for these items stayed stable.
Eggs rationed at grocery stores; prices at record highs
Eggs are being rationed at some grocery stores in Denver, Colorado, with inflation, the deadliest bird flu epidemic in U.S. history, and a new state law driving prices to record highs. A sign posted on a barren shelf at a Whole Foods store in Denver, photographed by Axios, said, “Due...
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families are eating them as their main protein substitute, Los Angeles Times reporter Sonja Sharp told CBS News. "Each of us eats about as many eggs as one hen can lay a year," she said. As demand for eggs has risen, production in the U.S. has slumped because of the ongoing bird, or "avian," flu epidemic. Nearly...
Inflation is Higher Than Reported: Beef Prices to Rise 15% as Cattle Population Falls
According to the USDA's mid-year cattle report, there has been a 2% decrease in overall cattle inventory. This includes a 2% decrease in beef cattle at 30.4 million and a 1% decrease in milk cows at 9.45 million.
Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months
Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
US stocks rise in choppy session as investors see smaller rate hikes after cooler December inflation
A topsy-turvy day for stocks focused on inflation data resulted in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite stretching win streaks.
Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.
Consumers 'shelling' out extra money due to rising costs of eggs
MICHIGAN — Inflation has hit all parts of the economy, including the grocery bill. One item that has significantly increased are eggs, according to CNN Newsource. The main reason is due to the avian flu which is affecting farms. Nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds were affected in...
