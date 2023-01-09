Read full article on original website
Governor Ivey declares state of emergency for several Alabama counties
Governor Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for certain counties being affected by the raging storms.
Alabama governor declares state of emergency as tornadoes sweep through state
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) declared a state of emergency for six counties after severe storms pummeled the state Thursday. Ivey issued a state of emergency for Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa counties after a series of tornadoes ripped through the state Thursday, causing damage to buildings and knocking out power for 30,000…
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama
Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud
The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
wdhn.com
Coffee/Pike District Attorney has received a statewide appointment by Governor Ivey
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The District Attorney for Coffee and Pike counties is planning to retire and be appointed as a Supernumerary D.A. At his Enterprise office, Tom Anderson spoke about Governor Ivey appointing him as. Supernumerary D.A. It essentially means that he can decide whether to accept requests by. The...
Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
DEA seizes enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill nearly 800,000 Alabamians
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New numbers coming out of the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division show just how much of the deadly drug, fentanyl, it’s agents seized in 2022. DEA New Orleans Division covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. The agency reported 501,761 fentanyl laced-fake prescription pills and...
WTVM
Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus
Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
Many in Alabama will lose Medicaid insurance coverage in April
Millions of Americans who enrolled in Medicaid during the Covid-19 pandemic are at risk of losing their coverage this April.
WHNT-TV
Possible Tax Rebates in 2023
State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
Alabama school schedule changes for Friday, Jan. 13 after tornadoes, storms hammer state
After devastating tornadoes and storms pelted the central part of the state on Thursday, at least one Alabama school district has announced changes for Friday in wake of the destruction, which killed at least five people, injured several others and damaged homes and other property. Possible tornadoes left a trail...
utv44.com
Alabama lawmakers weighing options for $2 billion state budget surplus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Last year was a great year for Alabama in terms of state revenue. In fact, Alabama has a surplus of more than $2 billion. Now, the big question: what to do with that surplus?. Some options include cutting the grocery tax, starting with giving some...
WALA-TV FOX10
Deadly storms move across Alabama, damage widespread
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tornado outbreak to our north has turned deadly. At least six people confirmed dead in Autauga County -- northwest of Montgomery. The reports of fatalities coming in around 6 p.m. There’s also the real possibility the death toll could rise as the search continues amid the devastation.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
Will North Alabama ever get locations for these popular chain restaurants?
There are plenty of options if you're heading out to grab a bite to eat in North Alabama — but some well-known chain restaurants still don't have a home here.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Alabama Employers to See 54% Unemployment Insurance Tax Cut
Montgomery, AL – Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that most Alabama employers will see a 54% tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule.
CBS42.com
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama woman has been arrested after allegedly striking her child with a metal bat. Valerie Pitts, 46, was arrested at her home in Pike Road on Jan. 6, according to police. An investigator with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a sworn statement...
