ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 5 Largest Landowners in Alabama

Did you know Alabama is full of forests? Indeed, about 69% of Alabama’s land is forest, and private landowners own 93% of the territory. Every year, Alabama’s forests grow by an impressive 2.581 billion cubic feet. That means the state gains over 80,000 acres of forest each year. That’s a lot of trees!
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama county commission chair charged with voter fraud

The son of Alabama civil rights activists has been indicted on charges of voter fraud, but he called the accusations nothing more than “political theatre.”. Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been charged with voting more than once and violating Alabama’s law that prohibits the fraudulent collection and filling of other people’s absentee ballots. The charges were announced Wednesday by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and District Attorney Michael Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

DEA seizes enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill nearly 800,000 Alabamians

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New numbers coming out of the Drug Enforcement Administration New Orleans Division show just how much of the deadly drug, fentanyl, it’s agents seized in 2022. DEA New Orleans Division covers Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. The agency reported 501,761 fentanyl laced-fake prescription pills and...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Alabama’s teen driver’s license law enforcing new, stricter system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting a driver’s license is a significant milestone. One that can be impacted by how you act in school, starting at age 13 in Alabama. That’s because years ago, Taylor’s Law went into effect honoring David Keith Taylor, who was killed when a teen driver ran a stop sign at 85 miles per hour, hitting Taylor’s van.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama lawmakers consider offering tax rebates due to large state surplus

Alabama lawmakers are eyeing possible tax rebates as the state sees a budget surplus of more than $2.7 billion. Legislators will face decisions on what to do with the rare surplus, including how much to save and how to spend the rest. The state budget that funds education has a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the Legislative Services Agency. The state general fund has a smaller surplus of $351 million.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Possible Tax Rebates in 2023

State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. State leaders hinted at how much you could be getting in tax rebates this year if they can pass the legislation. Harlem Globetrotters Land in Huntsville!. They will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Deadly storms move across Alabama, damage widespread

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tornado outbreak to our north has turned deadly. At least six people confirmed dead in Autauga County -- northwest of Montgomery. The reports of fatalities coming in around 6 p.m. There’s also the real possibility the death toll could rise as the search continues amid the devastation.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy