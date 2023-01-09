One of the largest fishing shows is docking in Michigan. The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit is coming to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi starting Thursday for a fishing extravaganza. It's where folks can learn everything from how to clean a fish (and maybe even take some home on ice if you're lucky), see how much Grandpa's old tackle is worth and even hear of a few secrets to landing a trophy haul. ...

NOVI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO