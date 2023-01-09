Chinatown residents ready to fight against proposed 76ers arena 02:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Sixers arena fight in Chinatown is heating up. Those for and against it are making their positions clear.

Chinatown residents are putting up a good fight against this proposed arena. They wanted to show how it's directly impacting them on Monday.

"We are still the small guy here and we got to do what we can," President of the Philadelphia Suns, Harry Leong, said. "This is about community. Not about money."

Chinatown residents united as one.

Business owners, faith leaders, and community members walked through their streets on Monday to prove how close the proposed new Sixer's arena will come to their community.

The proposed arena, called 76 Place , would be located in part of the Fashion District Mall from 10th to 11th Streets on Market Street. It would sit right on the edge of Chinatown next to businesses and homes.

CBS Philadelphia asked the President of the Philadelphia Suns, Harry Leong, since the arena isn't directly in Chinatown, why is he so opposed to it?

"Because if the effects it will play one step over," Leong said.

They say effects like parking, traffic, over-development will destroy their everyday lives and culture.

And to continue their fight, business and community leaders formed the "Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena."

76 Place arena developers hope it will bring economic growth to the city and create jobs. A spokesperson for the developer says:

"As we have been doing since last summer, we will continue to meet with community stakeholders to discuss the facts surrounding the proposed arena and how it will positively impact the area around Market East in Center City and across Greater Philadelphia."

Residents say the fight is far from over and they vow to give it everything they got.

"We are ready to unite this entire city to fight this proposal," a representative of the Chinatown Coalition to Oppose the Arena said.

This arena would be privately funded.

At this time, nothing is set in stone regarding the proposed arena.