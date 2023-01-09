Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Clarify Grazing Management On State Leased Lands
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of bills forwarded by the Wyoming House Agriculture Committee could improve things for ranchers grazing cattle on state lands, including letting them manage others’ cattle there. Running livestock for others on grazing leases is becoming more commonplace among...
Sheridan Media
Mule deer project will begin capturing this weekend
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced they will begin aerial captures of mule deer in the North Bighorn Mountains as part of the new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Project. According to the Game and Fish, mule deer in Wyoming and throughout the West have declined in recent decades....
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Telehealth Network receives grant to expand state’s health care access
The University of Wyoming has announced that the Wyoming Telehealth Network (WyTN) was recently awarded $178,200 of the state’s American Recovery Plan Act funding from Wyoming’s State Loan and Investment Board for an innovative approach to increasing access to telehealth equipment and infrastructure to expand health care for Wyoming residents.
Leery of open forum, water group struggles to inform public
CHEYENNE—Members of a working group created by Gov. Mark Gordon to “disseminate information” and “act as a sounding board for the public and stakeholders” regarding Colorado River Compact issues reported Monday mounting public frustration about access to information. The Colorado River Working Group, formed in...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Selected As AARP Wyoming President
A Sheridan woman who has been both a volunteer and community leader will now oversee the Wyoming Chapter of an organization that tries to enhance the quality of life for all as they age. Stella Montano has been selected as the next Wyoming State President of American Association Of Retired...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
Sheridan Media
UW Extension offers private pesticide applicator education program
The University of Wyoming Extension has announced they will offer private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. According to the extension office, these four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling, groundwater contamination, pesticide disposal, and more.
Sheridan Media
Governor Gordon Offers a Blueprint for Wyoming to Lead the Nation
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s State of the State Address to the 67th Legislature Wednesday highlighted multiple fronts where Wyoming is leading and further opportunities to lead the nation through innovation. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Gordon said his proposed supplemental budget proposal outlines an approach to...
capcity.news
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or healthcare
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free healthcare coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting Jan. 10 and will vote on whether to expand healthcare through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50–64, and their families who need it. Medicaid expansion would mean an estimated 19,000 hardworking Wyomingites — including farmers, ranchers, near-retirees and small business owners and their employees — would have access to health coverage. The Wyoming Department of Health’s 2022 Medicaid expansion report estimates:
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
cowboystatedaily.com
Unused For 15 Years, Wyoming Legislators Move To Kill Apprenticeship Program
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 15-year-old law gives contractors a 1% bid preference if at least 10% of a project’s labor hours are from apprenticeships. But since the program was passed by Wyoming lawmakers in 2007, no contractors have used it, said Associated General...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Hamlet Won’t Be Renamed by U.S. Department of Interior
A Wyoming community is one of seven places listed by the U.S. Department of Interior in the ongoing effort to remove derogatory names from national landmarks. The Department of the Interior today announced the Board on Geographic Names (B.G.N.) has voted on the remaining replacement names featuring the word sq___. In September, the Department announced the final vote for nearly 650 features but completed an additional review for seven locations that are considered unincorporated populated places.
Sheridan Media
Hunter’s surveys provide vital information to G&F biologists
Many Wyoming hunters will receive a harvest survey from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department through email or mail. According to Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt, these surveys are mailed out annually towards the end of the hunting season and ask several questions regarding hunters’ experiences during the season this year. Some of the questions include, what species license holder was hunting for, how many days they hunted in the field, whether or not the hunt or hunts were successful.
Health West acquiring seven Bear Lake Community Health Center facilities in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming
Health West is pleased to announce they will be acquiring seven new Bear Lake Community Health Center sites. Bear Lake shares a similar mission as Health West and provides health services regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Bear Lake Community Health Center has clinics located in Southern Idaho, Northern Utah and Western Wyoming. Health...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WDE announces Wyoming child and adult care food program sites
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming. The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
Sheridan Media
Executive Director of Wyoming Energy Authority Resigns
The Wyoming Energy Authority announced Monday that Dr. Glen Murrell intends to resign as Executive Director effective March 1, 2023. The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority; Dr. Murrell was the agency’s inaugural director.
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Sheridan Media
Byron Mathews Appointed State Fire Marshal
A new fire marshal in Wyoming was announced Thursday. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday the appointment of Byron Mathews as State Fire Marshal and Director of the Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety. Matthews replaces Mark Young, who is retiring after serving as interim State Fire Marshal following the retirement of Michael Reed in August, 2022.
