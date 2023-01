Five Georgia-based women artists have been selected from a field of 60 to exhibit their work in New Worlds: Georgia Women to Watch, opening January 28 at Atlanta Contemporary: Anila Agha, Namwon Choi, Victoria Dugger, Shanequa Gay and Marianna Dixon Williams. One of these artists will be chosen to exhibit works at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D.C. in March 2024.

