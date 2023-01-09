Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Richard Petty's Announcement
NASCAR legend Richard Petty made a major announcement on Wednesday. For the first time ever, the Petty name will not be featured during the 2023 NASCAR Season. The Petty GMS Racing team has officially changed its name to the Legacy Motor Club. The change was made after seven-time Cup Series ...
Look: Tony Stewart Reacts To NASCAR Retirement Announcement
On Thursday morning, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick confirmed that this upcoming season will be his last as a full-time driver. “There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this ...
Autoweek.com
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, Justin Marks Buy CARS Tour Late Model Series
Dale Earnhardt Jr., former Cup Series drivers Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton, along with Trackhouse Racing founder and co-owner Justin Marks have purchased CARS Tour Late Model series. The Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour is a southeast regional asphalt racing series that features Pro Late Models and Late Model stock...
3 bold options for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 4 car in 2024
Kevin Harvick has announced he will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series after the 2023 season. Let's dive into three bold replacements for Stewart-Haas Racing.
16-Year-Old Race Car Driver Ejected From Car in Scary Chili Bowl Crash
A 16-year-old racecar driver had to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a frightening crash at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The car of Ashton Torgerson flipped several times during Wednesday’s event, ejecting the driver from the car. Medical personnel rushed to the scene before transporting Torgerson to the hospital.
racer.com
2022 Race Industry Week Interview: Kelley Earnhardt Miller of JR Motorsports
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner / Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Daughter of seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today. She is the backbone of JR Motorsports, as she oversees the company’s race team, management team, and business ventures for her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM, Ch. 90, The Late Shift.
Martin Truex Jr. gives update on retirement decision ahead of the 2023 season
Martin Truex Jr. gives out an update regarding his retirement decision ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500 after an unexpected down year.
NASCAR Fans Think Chase Elliott’s New 2023 Paint Scheme is Boring
Another year and another season of Chase Elliott and NAPA Auto Parts teaming up. But NASCAR fans are far from impressed with the new paint scheme. In fact, they think it is downright boring. There is just something about the No. 9 car that leaves something to be desired. While...
Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way
Mike Helton regularly intimidated drivers during sometimes intense exchanges. Larry McReynolds recently recalled on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio a time when Darrell Waltrip was in the broadcast booth and abruptly ended a tongue-lashing from the angry leader in an unbelievable way. The post Mike Helton Intimidated Drivers, but Darrell Waltrip Once Ended ‘Ass-Chewing’ with Angry NASCAR Leader in an Abrupt and Unexpected Way appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Kevin Harvick set to retire? Deleted photo leads to speculation
Take a look at the photo featuring the 4Ever patch. Kevin Harvick is set to enter his 23rd season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Could it be his last?. Harvick is in a contract year with Stewart-Haas Racing. Without a renewal, Harvick would be a free-agent, or retired following the 2023 season.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Petty GMS Racing's rebrand means there won't be a NASCAR team with the Petty family name in 2023
The 2023 NASCAR season will be the first without a team bearing the Petty family name. Petty GMS Racing announced Wednesday that it was changing its team name to Legacy Motor Club. The name change comes after seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson joined the team’s ownership group at the end of the 2022 season.
racer.com
2023 Goodwood Revival to honor motorsports icon Carroll Shelby
The centenary of Carroll Shelby’s birth will be honored with one of Goodwood’s signature tributes at this year’s Goodwood Revival, September 8-10, comprising cars that were not only raced but also designed and developed by the 1959 Le Mans winner. Running throughout the weekend, the celebration will include the likes of the MG-TC in which Shelby competed for the very first time, in 1952.
racer.com
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: The business case for manufacturers
Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. Certainly in some car companies where motorsports is ingrained in the DNA, it’s probably much easier. For others, there has to be a solid business case and clear evidence of return on investment. The manufacturers producing LMDh cars for the GTP class in IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for WEC Hypercar in some cases, have clear visions for how that return is manifested.
racer.com
Radical Cup one-on-one: Jeff Shafer, ONE Motorsports
Almost since the very first day a Radical first turned a wheel in America, Jeff Shafer has been involved. From running the original ‘Radical Cup’ series to a 12-year ‘David and Goliath’ pursuit of an outright win in the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Radical machinery, to helping to develop Radical club racers into professional drivers, Shafer and his ONE Motorsports outfit have been instrumental.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Ross Chastain enters the season as NASCAR’s top free agent for 2024
Ross Chastain headlines the top free agents in the NASCAR Cup Series alongside other notable names, such as Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman.
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
Comments / 0