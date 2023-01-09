Tax Rebates 2023: Minnesota governor wants to use state surplus for tax rebates

Read full article on original website
Commies Fall Fast
4d ago
So only tax PAYERS will get rebates then, right? Or will it be more free money for the the leeches who already get my money as their “tax return”.
Reply(1)
11
Audrey Peterson
4d ago
Good deal. We paid tax on it once and then taxed again. We are one of 12 states to do this out of 50. Time they quit taxing us.
Reply
6
The Man With the Golden Gun
4d ago
Love this guy he just can’t wait to spend everyone else’s money If I get a check ,I will send to the GOP fundraiser
Reply
5
Related
fox9.com
FAQ: A $100 million tax bill's done. The next battle: Social Security
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On the day Gov. Tim Walz signed a $104 million tax relief package into law -- the first bill lawmakers sent him this year -- the Legislature started debating a tax issue many times bigger: how the state treats Social Security income. Here's an...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2023: 18 days until Colorado taxpayers get payment of up to $1,500
Colorado residents who have filed their 2021 taxes will receive some extra money in only 18 days, thanks to a tax rebate. Taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 will get $750 from the Colorado Cash Back program by Jan. 31. Eligible couples will get $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the law in May to return money to taxpayers and originally intended for the payment to be $400 for individual filers and $800 for couples, but due to additional state revenue, the amount recipients will receive has been increased, according to the state's Department of Revenue.
patriotnewsmn.com
House approves bill matching state tax code with fed
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted to the Patriot by Chad Urdahl of Shane Mekeland’s team.) The Minnesota House on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation allowing state taxpayers to take advantage of numerous tax provisions already approved at the federal level. Federal conformity is needed in Minnesota to...
Walz signs into law tax conformity bill, the first of the 2023 session
The tax conformity bill signed into law by Governor Tim Walz on Thursday aligns state and federal tax codes, but it actually does much more than that.
mprnews.org
Six years in the making, Walz signs $100 million mini-tax bill
Gov. Tim Walz signed a $100 million tax plan into law Thursday that will align state tax policy with federal tax law, providing relief to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans. The update addresses federal payments to businesses and loan relief for student borrowers intended to help people financially weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite projected $17B surplus, DFL pitch payroll tax hike
(The Center Square) – Despite a projected $17.6 billion surplus, Gov. Tim Walz pitched a future payroll tax hike to fund paid family and medical leave in his soon-to-be released budget plan. Walz said $1.7 billion of surplus seed money would start the program, funded in the future by a payroll tax. The DFL hold a political trifecta and say Senate File 2 is a top priority. ...
redlakenationnews.com
Rent assistance vouchers for 220,000 Minnesota households proposed at Capitol
A first-of-its-kind rent voucher proposal that could help 220,000 Minnesota households is percolating at the State Capitol. The program would cost roughly $1.7 billion each year - about 6% of the current state budget - and reduce the number of people who have languished on waitlists for housing subsidies through a government program known as Section 8.
Minnesota joins other states in affordable housing promises
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Weeks after the Biden administration announced new efforts to curb homelessness, Minnesota's top political leaders promised Wednesday to "bring it home" on legislation that would expand affordable housing."Not only is this the morally right thing to do - our economic future depends on us getting this right," Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said to a roaring crowd at the state Capitol, where hundreds were gathered to support a bill that would expand rental assistance to people with low incomes.It's one of many affordable housing proposals that lawmakers will consider passing in the coming months, Senate Majority Leader Kari...
A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers
With the start of a new legislative session comes a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Legislative leaders are faced with a historic $17.6 billion projected surplus — by far the largest in history — and a DFL trifecta for the first time in nearly 10 years. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) has been advocating for family farmers and rural […] The post A legislative agenda for Minnesota’s family farmers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
orangeandbluepress.com
The Social Security Tax Eliminated In The State Of Minnesota Under Lawmakers’ Proposal
The sweeping agenda of the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, which propose a front $17.6 billion surplus attracted a lot of Minnesotans’ attention leading lawmakers in the state suggesting to cut the proposal. The Minnesota Lawmakers Will Consider To Eliminate The Social Security Tax. The Minnesota Department...
Dziedzic, DFLers want to ‘ban the box’ for Minnesota boards and commissions
Minnesota has been considered a leader in one specific criminal justice reform known as ‘ban the box.’. In 2009, it was just the second state in the nation to prohibit public employers from including a criminal history question on initial job application forms. Then, in 2013, private employers were added to the law, a provision enacted with bipartisan support.
hot967.fm
Driver’s Licenses for All Passes MN House Judiciary Committee
A bill that would allow undocumented residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license is heading to the House Ways and Means Committee. The Judiciary Committee passed it this morning (Thursday) on a voice vote after discussion about personal data collection. Veena Iyer of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota says the data privacy provisions and amendments:
mprnews.org
Publishers concerned as slow U.S. mail delays delivery of local newspapers
Mail delivery delays are frustrating a lot of Minnesotans who are waiting days or weeks for letters, packages, checks and, increasingly, their local newspaper. A growing number of local newspapers have switched from using carriers to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. It’s a cost-cutting move as print subscriptions decline. But getting those papers into the hands of readers while the news is still timely has been a challenge.
fox9.com
Minnesota student loan borrowers, business owners would see tax breaks from fast-tracked bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than $100 million in tax breaks for restaurants, small business owners, and student loan borrowers passed Monday in a unanimous, quick vote in the Minnesota House. The bill now heads to the Senate, where DFL leaders are planning a Wednesday vote. Officials with...
willmarradio.com
Baker fears DFL will pass no tax cuts this session
(Willmar MN-) On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Representative Dave Baker of Willmar talked about the atmosphere at the state capitol now that the DFL has taken control of The Minnesota Senate. Baker is the Assistant Minority Leader, and said the Democrats have been emboldened, knowing their policies cannot be checked by a Republican-controlled Senate. The DFL maintained control of The House and the governor's office...
WDIO-TV
Legalized marijuana for adult use passed the Minnesota House Commerce Committee, but what’s next?
Fully legalizing marijuana for adult use or House Bill 100, is the push many Minnesotans want to see happen. “I’m actually happy it’s taken this long. Minnesota is about to do it differently than any other state that’s done it prior. Having this open, low-dose market right now has really opened up a lot of minds and communities and doors of people that have been really nervous about cannabis at the end of the day. So I think taking long to get it passed and doing it the correct way is more important than just getting it legalized and seeing what happens, said Manager Partner of Turning Leaf, Beecher Vaillancourt.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill to End “Hair Discrimination” in State
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House on a wide margin (111 to 19) passed the CROWN Act, which updates the definition of “race” in the state human rights law to include “traits associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and hair styles such braids, locs, and twists.” Chief author, Minneapolis Democrat Esther Agbaje says it’s time to end “hair discrimination” in Minnesota and her bill “will ensure Black Minnesotans have the right to show up to work as their authentic selves without the fear of being reprimanded due to the style of their hair.” The bill now goes to the Minnesota Senate. The House passed the bill twice before but it was not brought up in the Senate which was under Republican control in 2020 and 2022.
foxbangor.com
Treasurer’s office mailing out checks
AUGUSTA- A lot of Mainers will be getting an unanticipated bonus in the mail. The Treasurer’s Office is sending out checks to 54,000 people that total roughly 4 million dollars. The money comes from unclaimed property which consists of money and other financial assets that are considered lost or...
My reflections on running for Congress to represent southern Minnesota
In the time since the midterm election, I have enjoyed the opportunity to spend more time with my family and friends, and I have also been busy with an array of business and non-profit board meetings. A number of folks have said to me, “You ought to write a book...
Comments / 6