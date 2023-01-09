Alabama GOP committee declares vote of no confidence in RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Erie County DA John Flynn speaks on Hochul’s State of the State, NYS gun laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was plenty to discuss regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address on Tuesday, and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn joined News 4 at 4 to touch on some of the topics. Flynn discussed his thoughts on Hochul’s bail reform ideas as well as a Supreme Court ruling […]
City of Lockport lose two Alderwomen in the same week
Lockport’s Common Council have lost two of their Alderwomen this week and as a result, combined with some reported illness, failed to meet quorum to vote on agenda items for the council’s scheduled business meeting on Wednesday.
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Pittler, Shawn Kenneth. Booking Date/Time: 01/09/2023 11:15:51. CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. Bail Amount:...
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Blizzard deaths highlight racial divide
Of the 43 people who died in Erie County during Winter Storm Elliott, at least 20 victims were Black, 18 were White and one was Hispanic. Today we hear from two strong East Side voices asking why almost half were people of color, in a county that is only 13 percent Black. First up, Dave Debo talks with Buffalo Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth. Then Thomas O’Neil White continues the conversation with attorney Karina Tefft of The National Center for Law and Economic Justice and Jalonda Hill from the Fair Fines and Fees Coalition and Colored Girls Bike Too.
JUST IN: All Flights Grounded Abruptly At Buffalo Airport
News broke on Wednesday morning that all flights across the country could be impacted following a computer system failure, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Association (U.S. FAA).
cnycentral.com
Households in five CNY counties will be able to subscribe to solar energy by end of 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — By the end of 2023, nine community solar farms throughout Central New York will be in operation, providing clean solar energy to over 10,000 New York residents and businesses. Nautilus Solar Energy has acquired a portfolio of nine projects located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and...
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
CompassCare has launched its own private investigation into the break in and firebombing against one of its locations Eggert Rd in Buffalo that happened in June of last year. They are partnering with the Thomas More Society, a law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, religious liberty, and election integrity.” CompassCare said it had cooperated with local law enforcement and federal investigators but CEO Jim Harden says that the FBI has not been “operating in good faith.” There have been 78 attacks on pro life centers in the last 6 months and not a single perpetrator has been arrested. Yet when a pro abortion center was vandalized there was an arrest within days. Jane’s Revenge, a pro abortion group that said it was angry over the overturn of Roe vs Wade, claimed responsibility for the attack and many others. “It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement,” Harden added.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Renovations begin to refurbish pews, restore floors at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna
LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — One of Western New York's most iconic landmarks is undergoing a major facelift. The $1 million effort to restore the pews and refurbish the marble floors at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica represents the largest restoration project undertaken there since the restoration of its dome and stained glass windows, according to Rev. Msgr. David G. LiPuma, who is OLV's Pastor and rector, as well as President of Our Lady of Victory Institutions.
Lockport family shares gut-wrenching wrongful death loss
As Governor Kathy Hochul looks ahead to the New Year, she has just under three weeks left, to sign a new law that would change the State's nearly-200 year-old wrongful death laws.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
A former Attica Correctional Facility inmate who was eligible for parole next year has been sentenced to two more terms for setting fires in his cell and attacking officers. 37-year-old George Brown was sentenced in Wyoming County Court to 3 to 6 years for third-degree arson and another term of 4 years for second-degree assault of a corrections officer. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison; however, he accepted a plea deal. Brown was in a special housing unit at Attica in January because of previous behavior problems when the most recent incidents occurred.
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo
Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone.
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
Two top-prize-winning Take 5 tickets sold in Erie County
Winning lottery tickets can be cashed within one year of the drawing.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Comments / 0