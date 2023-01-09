Sun Prairie East and West swim at Marquette Invitational

Both the Sun Prairie East and West boys swimming squad took a brief break from the trials of Big Eight conference meets this past weekend. Both the Cardinals and Wolves traveled East to the Milwaukee area for the Marquette Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Of the 22 teams in attendance, Sun Prairie East impressed with a sixth place finish thanks to a team score of 136. Sun Prairie West also finished in the top half of the final standings, taking 10th with a team score of 75. A pair of Big Eight rivals proved to be the best on the day as Middleton won the invitational with a team score of 328 and Madison West was second with a 257.5.

As is typically the case, Sun Prairie East could rely on its relay teams for big points. This was evident from the first event of the day, the 200 medley relay, where the Cardinals finished fifth. Senior Sean Gillett, junior Trevor Nicodemus, junior Bennett Braatz, and sophomore Cody Zander combined for a time of 1:39.60.

The Cardinals’ performance only improved in the 400 freestyle relay. This was the same group as the 200 medley relay, just a different order (Gillett-Zander-Braatz-Nicodemus). The squad swam a time of 3:19.03 for fourth place.

A new team stepped up for East in the 200 freestyle relay to keep the points coming. Junior Lowan Wagner, freshman Camden Johll-Bayliss, sophomore Bodey Rairden, and sophomore Elijah Krystowiak swam a time of 1:36.31 for 11th place.

East also had some outstanding individual performances on the day. Nicodemus finished seventh in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.09. His top 10 finishes didn’t end there, either, as he took ninth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.27. Zander was no slouch in the 100 freestyle either, finishing 14th with a time of 50.35.

Braatz turned in his best individual performance in the 100 breaststroke, where he put up a time of 1:01.48 for eighth place. He was also an 11th place finisher in the 200 individual medley with his time of 2:00.52.

Gillett nabbed ninth place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.90. He also picked up points in the 100 backstroke with his time of 56.58, good for 10th place. Zander again was in the mix in that race, finishing 12th with a time of 57.57.

As for West, the Wolves put up a trio of top 10 finishes in three relay races. They, too, started the day strong in the 200 medley relay as senior Jonah Gunnink, junior Nathan Tedjakusuma, freshman Cameron Spredemann, and senior Zachary Svendsen swam a time of 1:43.79 for eighth.

West’s trend of eighth place finishes continued in the 200 freestyle relay. Svendsen was joined by sophomore Elijah Gunnink, senior Caleb Hudson, and sophomore Chase Rimrodt to swim a time of 1:34.93. The Wolves closed the day with a 10th place finish in the 400 freestyle relay as sophomomore Owen Acker joined Spredemann, Rimrodt, and Jonah Gunnink to swim a time of 3:30.22.

Individually, Jonah Gunnink had a strong day as well. The highest solo finish of the day for either Sun Prairie school belonged to him as he finished fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.32. He also placed 13th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.77.

Sun Prairie East warmed up for this invitational by participating in a Big Eight dual with Madison Memorial and Beloit Memorial on Friday, Jan. 6 at Beloit Memorial High School.

First place finishes were hard to come by as Madison Memorial dominated the meet, but Nicodemus got it done in the 200 individual medley with his time of 2:01.34, more than seven seconds faster than second place. He would also nab second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.42.

Zander deserves credit for his third place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:54.16. Gillett also picked up second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.53.

Beyond that, East collected handfuls of second place finishes in the relays. Rairden, Braatz, Gillett, and Nicodemus swam a 1:42.46 in the 200 medley relay. Gillett, Zander, Krystowiak, and Nicodemus swam a 1:30.96 in the 200 freestyle relay. Finally, Zander, Krystowiak, Rairden, and Braatz swam a time of 3:28.41 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Hopefully Sun Prairie East and West got a good feel for one another at their weekend invitational, because they’ll be squaring off again this coming week. Sun Prairie East will host West in a Big Eight dual on Friday, Jan. 13. The Cardinals and Wolves will be together once again the following day, Saturday, Jan. 14, as they’ll both travel to Middleton High School for an invitational.