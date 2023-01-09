ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

NBCMontana

Apartment boom, development debates persist in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Tensions ran high in the city commission chambers this week, sparked by a proposal to greenlight the latest — and biggest — project in the city’s recent apartment boom. After a tense and at times haphazard public hearing Tuesday evening, the Planning...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Local group fundraising for homeless shelter village

Housed Great Falls, a recently formed local nonprofit, has launched a fundraising campaign to create a Pallet shelter community. The group is raising funds to acquire at least a third of an acre of land, 20 single occupancy shelters, service office, bathroom, shower, laundry and a community center. The group...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo

Great Northern Naturals, owned by Shawn Brass, is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1700 Vaughn Road, the former DeWitt Machine. The shop is in the city limits and Great Falls Fire Rescue issued a safety inspection certificate on Jan. 5. Golden Goose Casino. George Richard, owner of...
GREAT FALLS, MT
