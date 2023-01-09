Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend
Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
Lala Kent sobs over Randall Emmett accusations in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ trailer
Lala Kent sobs to Lisa Vanderpump about accusations against her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, during the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “What’s happening with Randall?” the restauranteur, 62, asks her distraught employee in Bravo’s newly released trailer for Season 10. “I wanna know why people are accusing him of the things they’re accusing him of,” Kent, 32, responds through tears. Though Kent — who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with the movie producer — did not elaborate on the allegations, Emmett has been accused in court documents of being at the center of an FBI investigation for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.” When news of the...
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Sutton Stracke Breaks Silence on Lisa Rinna's Exit
Watch: Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH. Sutton Stracke is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's shocking TV exit. After the actress announced Jan. 5 that she's not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its upcoming 13th season, Sutton had nothing but kind words about her departure.
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Put Burning Love on Display After Globes
Austin Butler did not leave girlfriend Kaia Gerber lonesome on Golden Globes night. The model, daughter of Cindy Crawford, joined the actor at an after-party following the Jan. 10 ceremony, where...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina suffers miscarriage: ‘Our home is filled with tears’
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina revealed Wednesday that she suffered a miscarriage. “Last night, the Lord called our baby home,” the reality star, 33, captioned a photo on Instagram of her hand resting on a hospital bed. “Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts.” She concluded the post, “Rest in heaven, Jean Pina👼🏾 Mommy and Daddy love you so very much❤️.” Fellow “RHOA” alum Claudia Jordan sent her condolences, writing in the comments section, “I am so sorry for you and your family! 💔💔.” “Selling Tampa” alum Sharelle Rosado added, “I’m so sorry...
‘Winter House’: Rachel Clark Reveals Why She and Jason Cameron Aren’t Together – ‘I Wanna Be Chased’
Rachel Clark from 'Winter House' reveals why she and Jason Cameron didn't continue to date after they left Stowe, VT.
The Hollywood Gossip
Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!
Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
‘RHOBH’ cast shakeups plus Gizelle Bryant on ‘RHOP’ reunion, dating rumors
This week, there were major casting shakeups for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins both announced they will not be returning next season. We sat down with “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, who spilled all the tea on her dating life with a certain “Winter House” star and the upcoming Potomac reunion. All of this and more juicy gossip on this week’s episode of “Virtual Reali-tea” by Page Six. Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”
Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Andy Cohen Reacts to Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence, Teases ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 Casting News
Andy Cohen reacted to the news that Jen Shah has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. "Listen, any old person or anyone who just doesn't really understand what's going on with the internet or how many scams are going on, people are […]
'Something's Wrong Here': Jessica Simpson Sparks Concern With SHRINKING Frame, Looks Thinner Than Ever After 100-Pound Weight Drop
Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after she looked thinner than ever during a night on the town with her husband, Eric Johnson. The blonde beauty, 42, shocked everyone by stepping out with a noticeably smaller frame this weekend despite already losing 100 pounds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Simpson was photographed in Santa Monica on Saturday. The married duo hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi for date night. The I Wanna Love You Forever singer — who was recently snubbed by Rolling Stone, failing to make the magazine's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time — highlighted her shrinking silhouette...
Alyssa Scott Emotionally Packs Late Son Zen's Dresser To 'Make Room' For Second Child With Nick Cannon
The death of Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon's late son Zen continues to carry a heavy weight on his parents, even after the bittersweet arrival of their newborn daughter, Halo, last month."Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," the 29-year-old emotionally announced of her and Cannon's first child together, who devastatingly passed in December 2021 from brain cancer. "Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part," Scott continued via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 8, alongside a pile...
Regina Hall Awkwardly Announces Kevin Costner's Golden Globes Absence
Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during...
Olivia Wilde shares cryptic message about love after Harry Styles breakup
Olivia Wilde shared a cryptic message about love on Tuesday, nearly two months after she and Harry Styles broke up. “I’d hate to die without having loved,” read the post on the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s Instagram Story, featuring a still from the 2004 romantic drama “Tropical Malady.” Page Six confirmed in November 2022 that Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, had called it quits on their nearly two-year relationship. “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,” a source told us at the time. “This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond.” The insider...
Nikki Reed Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Ian Somerhalder
Watch: Nikki Reed Partners With Kiehl's for Earth Day. Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's coven is growing. The actress shared Jan. 9 that she is pregnant and expecting their second baby. "2023 celebrating life," the Twilight alum wrote alongside a photo of herself holding daughter Bodhi, 5, while cradling her...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0