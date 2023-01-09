Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Night Court’: Melissa Rauch Reveals Revival Theme Song’s Connection to Original (VIDEO)
“When people hear the term ‘reboot,’ I think there’s like an, ‘Ah! What are you gonna do to my favorite show?!'” Melissa Rauch says of her upcoming Night Court reboot, premiering January 17 on NBC. Don’t worry, she’s just as much a fan of the...
Albany Herald
‘The Bear’ Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere at FX
The Bear is a TV hit following its debut in June of 2022, and thankfully, fans have a clearer idea of when to expect the show’s highly-anticipated second season as FX teased the show’s early Summer 2023 return at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. During...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Albany Herald
‘History of the World Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
Albany Herald
Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’
Disney+, Disney Channel, and National Geographic have announced a slew of upcoming new and returning shows, including a few first looks at the Television Critics Association (TCA) in 2023. While hosting several panels for series like Prom Pact, The Crossover, A Small Light, Explore the World with the Next Gen...
Albany Herald
Rihanna addresses new music hysteria in Super Bowl teaser
It's been more than six years since Rihanna has released an album, and the roar of demand from fans for new music is deafening. Rihanna hears you, she sees you, and she's poking a little bit of fun.
Albany Herald
‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Hugh Dillon Teases Ian’s ‘Ethical Drift’ in Season 2
What’s next after that prison riot that ended the first season of Mayor of Kingstown? In one word: chaos. Can Mike (Jeremy Renner) find any semblance of control in the town? How will Ian (Hugh Dillon, who also co-created the series with Taylor Sheridan) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), who were in the prison, be affected moving forward? TV Insider spoke with Dillon about that and more ahead of the January 15 premiere on Paramount+.
Albany Herald
Jason Voorhees Will Never Die! Every 'Friday the 13th' Movie, Ranked
Everyone knows that Friday the 13th is an unlucky date. It's also the worst possible time to go camping. The Friday the 13th movies star Jason Voorhees, the iconic hockey mask wearing killer. While the film series wouldn't be considered high art by many, they are very popular among horror and slasher fans. Whenever a Friday falls on the 13th of the month, it's a perfect opportunity to marathon this series. Here's a ranking of each film, from worst to best.
Albany Herald
Rihanna Drops Super Bowl Halftime Show Teaser (VIDEO)
“It’s been six years since the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her last album,” says one of the many voices in the newly released teaser for Rihanna‘s upcoming headline spot at the Super Bowl halftime show. The 30-second video (watch below) sees the multi-time award winner emerging from...
Albany Herald
‘American Born Chinese’: Michelle Yeoh & Ke Huy Quan Feature in First Look (PHOTOS)
Disney+ is staging a mini Everything Everywhere All at Once reunion with first-look photos for American Born Chinese — which is set to debut this spring — featuring Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. The actors are among the ensemble cast for this series based...
Albany Herald
Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman -- the drummer of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive -- has died at age 69, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman announced via Twitter on Thursday. "Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together," Bachman said alongside a black and white photo of the band.
Albany Herald
Jamie Lynn Spears to reprise role from 'Zoey 101' in sequel movie for Paramount+
Zoey Brooks and her "Zoey 101" pals are all grown up and back in action. Paramount+ announced on Thursday that production has started on "Zoey 102," the movie adaptation of the hit Nickelodeon TV series that ran from 2005 until 2008.
Albany Herald
How to Watch the Every 'House Party' Movie
House Party is coming to a new generation with LeBron James' reboot in 2023, but '90s kids who know and love the original may be feeling nostalgic for the classic Kid 'n Play hit. Here's how to watch and stream the classic House Party series.
