Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates increased wildfire danger ahead of cold front

TEXAS — In Texas, the dormant fire season, occurring during winter and spring, is generally characterized by freeze-cured grasses across the landscape and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts. Freeze-cured grasses are the catalyst for the dormant fire season, requiring less drying and moderate fire weather for wildfire activity.
