Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
Texting, drivers putting on makeup highlight this week's 'What's Driving You Crazy?'
All week Southeast Texans have been reacting to our "What's Driving You Crazy?" segment from last Thursday on slow drivers in the left hand lane. This week we also got a lot of comments and concerns about distracted driving. The latest numbers show one in five crashes are blamed on...
KFDM-TV
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
KFDM-TV
Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates increased wildfire danger ahead of cold front
TEXAS — In Texas, the dormant fire season, occurring during winter and spring, is generally characterized by freeze-cured grasses across the landscape and increased wind speeds surrounding dry cold fronts. Freeze-cured grasses are the catalyst for the dormant fire season, requiring less drying and moderate fire weather for wildfire activity.
Comments / 0