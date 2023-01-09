Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
local21news.com
Rain continues before wintry temperatures arrive for the weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A storm system moving through will bring a steadier rain tonight, lasting until about daybreak tomorrow. Some of these storm feature thunder and lightning. Temperatures tonight and into the day tomorrow will hold in the 40s, keeping all of our precipitation as plain rain.
WGAL
Code Blue Alert to go in effect this weekend for Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A code blue alert will be activated this weekend for Lancaster County. The alert will be in effect on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. due to cold and windy conditions. The code blue alert will also be in effect from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
WGAL
Air quality alert today, scattered rain, snow showers possible tonight in south-central Pennsylvania
Scattered rain and snow showers could develop Wednesday night in south-central Pennsylvania. Little to no accumulation is expected from the precipitation as low temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 30s. Code orange air quality alert. An air quality alert is in effect for the following Susquehanna Valley counties today:. Cumberland...
local21news.com
Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
abc27.com
Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash has closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes are closed this time. Pennsylvania State...
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
local21news.com
Skyview 21 | Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Skyview 21 took to the sky to show the devastation after a fire at Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn in Lancaster County on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. As you can see, the fire caused millions of dollars in damages. The State Police Fire Marshal...
local21news.com
Civil War Dancing with Jasmine Brooks plus so much more at the 2023 PA Farm Show
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It's day four of the 2023 PA Farm Show and whether you're young or just young at heart, the event offers up a little something for everyone. So, CBS 21 News' Jasmine Brooks hit the aisles of the Farm Show Complex to give us a look at some of the unique events taking place at this year's Farm Show.
abc27.com
Match 6 jackpot winning ticket sold in York County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.66 million from the Thursday, Jan. 12 drawing was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket correctly matched all 6 winning numbers and was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln...
local21news.com
Harrisburg officials order people living under Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Terry Brown moved to Harrisburg less than a year ago and has lived under the Mulberry Street Bridge for the last two months. “This was really the only spot I knew that I could turn to go and have some continuity,” he told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
local21news.com
A tough competition as Joel D. Smith takes us inside this year's Sheep to Shawl Contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tough competition at the Sheep to Shawl Contest Wednesday night at the 107th PA Farm Show. The crowd favorite is always a neck and neck battle – as the sheep are shaved and that wool is woven into yarn to create a shawl. Teams begin by shearing their woolen teammate, a sheep, and then proceed to carding and spinning the wool. After all the wool has been made into yarn, the teams begin the last leg of their production – the weaving.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
What are those giant pipes along Front Street in Harrisburg?
If you’ve driven along Front Street in Harrisburg recently, you may have noticed giant pipelines extended for miles along Riverfront Park. Capital Region Water says these are “bypass pipes,” and they’re staged there as part of phase two of a $17-million overhaul of some important, buried, aging infrastructure.
local21news.com
Thermostat is the number one place consumers waste energy, experts say
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – If you’re looking to save some money, experts say your energy bill is a good place to start. You can keep the expenses down by cutting back on your energy usage. Weather stripping your doors and windows is one way to cut down on...
WGAL
Harrisburg officials discuss safety issues about tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City of Harrisburg officials held a news conference Thursday morning about issues with a tent city under the Mulberry Street Bridge. UPDATE: Citing growing problems with drug overdoses, assaults and rats, Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel says the tent city will be cleared out. People living there need to be out by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
