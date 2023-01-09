ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Bundle up for mid January weather over the weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Any leftover showers will wrap up by mid morning and skies will partially clear as the winds pick up and our temperatures drop through the afternoon. Tonight will feature some clouds with a windy overnight low around 30. CHILLY WEEKEND:. It will actually feel like...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Rain continues before wintry temperatures arrive for the weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A storm system moving through will bring a steadier rain tonight, lasting until about daybreak tomorrow. Some of these storm feature thunder and lightning. Temperatures tonight and into the day tomorrow will hold in the 40s, keeping all of our precipitation as plain rain.
local21news.com

Traffic Watch: Road work in Columbia leads to street closure

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The 300 block of Walnut St. will be closed Thursday according to the Columbia Borough Police Department. Police say the road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The department cited road work as the reasoning. Authorities advise drivers to avoid the...
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was blocking one lane of I-83 in York County has been cleared. The crash was in the right lane of northbound I-83 before Exit 32 PA-382 Old Trail Road. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania

- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Fatal crash closes US 15 south in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal crash has closed down a portion of US 15 south in Adams County. According to PennDOT, the crash is on US 15 southbound between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road, and PA 94 Hanover/York Springs. All lanes are closed this time. Pennsylvania State...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Match 6 jackpot winning ticket sold in York County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.66 million from the Thursday, Jan. 12 drawing was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The ticket correctly matched all 6 winning numbers and was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

A tough competition as Joel D. Smith takes us inside this year's Sheep to Shawl Contest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tough competition at the Sheep to Shawl Contest Wednesday night at the 107th PA Farm Show. The crowd favorite is always a neck and neck battle – as the sheep are shaved and that wool is woven into yarn to create a shawl. Teams begin by shearing their woolen teammate, a sheep, and then proceed to carding and spinning the wool. After all the wool has been made into yarn, the teams begin the last leg of their production – the weaving.
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Rising Sun Bar & Kitchen (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg officials discuss safety issues about tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — City of Harrisburg officials held a news conference Thursday morning about issues with a tent city under the Mulberry Street Bridge. UPDATE: Citing growing problems with drug overdoses, assaults and rats, Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel says the tent city will be cleared out. People living there need to be out by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
HARRISBURG, PA

