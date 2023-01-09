Read full article on original website
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'House of the Dragon' Win Big at Golden Tomato Awards
Rotten Tomatoes has announced the winners of its Golden Tomato Awards. The award recognizes some of the biggest Hollywood hits, to the most provocative indies and everything in between acknowledging the features to be both a critical and mainstream darling. The year gone by has been a critical one with the theaters business finally picking up and recovering from the losses incurred by the pandemic. Also, the streaming services saw some shows bowing out as well as started some new stories which will entertain us in the years to come. Features like Top Gun: Maverick, House of the Dragon, Happening, and Better Call Saul won in several categories making them some of the most well-reviewed by fans and critics alike.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Star Ke Huy Quan Reveals Kevin Feige Personally Asked Him to Join the MCU
After his retirement in 2002, The Goonies star Ke Huy Quan has returned to acting with the multiverse-spanning sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has so far received favorable feedback due to his outstanding performance as Waymond Wang. And thanks to his acting prowess and his stellar performance in the film, the 51-year-old actor revealed to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast that he was invited to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
Five NEON Films Including 'Triangle of Sadness' & 'Moonage Daydream' Join the Criterion Collection
Film producer and distributor NEON brought a number of stellar films to audiences in 2022, from the Cannes Palme d'Or winner Triangle of Sadness to the David Bowie documentary musical masterpiece Moonage Daydream. Now, five of NEON's best films from last year, including those previous two, are coming to The Criterion Collection to preserve them for new viewers and collectors for years to come. The selection also includes Saint Omer, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, and Petite Maman.
'RRR' Needs a Theatrical Re-Release
One film that never got quite the big-splash release that it deserved in 2022, but has gained an enormous and lively following, is the Tollywood action epic RRR. For Western audiences, the film has primarily only been available on Netflix, to be streamed at home, and at most, in the company of some friends and family. While there have been special screenings here and there, and many chances for audiences in major US cities to see the film in theaters, it's about time that the film became widely available in theaters around the world. Yes, we're talking a massive tent pole release strategy. With the film heavily circulating in the awards season conversation, its audience continually growing bigger and bigger, and a time when moviegoers are excited to go see big action epics in theaters again, when will there ever be a smarter and more fun time to give RRR a theatrical rerelease?
How to Watch 'The Last of Us': Where to Stream the Series
Based on a popular video game of the same title, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic television series that will soon be hitting screens all over the world. The story begins with the outbreak of a mutant fungus that quickly spreads across the United States, turning a large group of the population into dangerous and aggressive creatures known as the Infected. Shortly after the outbreak begins, Joel attempts to flee the chaos but suffers a loss so devastating it changes the trajectory of his life forever. Twenty years later, in an apocalyptic, unrecognizable world, Joel is middle-aged and tormented by his previous trauma. Tasked with smuggling defiant 14-year-old Ellie out of quarantine and across the United States to the west, Joel must step up and fight for their lives as they make their way through the decimated society. Additionally, it seems Joel may be dealing with precious cargo: Ellie claims to be immune to the infection that has ravaged the continent for the past two decades, and could in fact be the key to the cure.
'Quantum Leap' and the 9 Best, Exciting, New Shows on Peacock
With a new year on hand, it is time for out with the old and in with the new. That applies to TV viewing as well. Viewers are on the hunt in the new year for new and exciting programs available to stream. While platforms like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix get the most press, other streaming platforms have some of the best content money can buy.
'The Fabelmans' Production Designer Rick Carter on Recreating Steven Spielberg's Childhood
From three-time Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans explores the filmmaker’s own adolescence through the eyes of the fictional Sammy Fabelman. From the moment Sammy is first star-struck by the silver screen, through his family’s most difficult years, we experience a young director’s journey to crafting some of the greatest films of all time.
'A Million Little Things' Trailer Says Farewell in the Fifth and Final Season
Today, during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour, ABC revealed a new trailer for the fifth and final season of their hit family drama series, A Million Little Things that takes fans back through the most impactful moment of the show's nearly half a decade run. This trailer comes just a few weeks ahead of the start of Season 5, which begins on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10/9c on ABC with new episodes airing weekly.
'Mayfair Witches' Series Premiere Tops 'Interview With the Vampire' on AMC+
Anne Rice continues to reign supreme at AMC+. The second series in the author's ever-expanding Immortals Universe at the streamer, Mayfair Witches, has surpassed its predecessor Interview With the Vampire to become the biggest new series premiere on the platform based on the first five days of viewership. Exact viewership...
