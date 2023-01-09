A Red Lake man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer. Officer Ryan Bialke was killed when David Brian Donnell opened fire at officers July 27th, 2021 when the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Redby. Upon arrival, officers found Donnell standing outside on the porch and attempted to have him walk towards the officers, but Donnell instead went inside the residence. Because Donnell had an active tribal warrant and was refusing to comply, the officers made the decision to breach the door. As soon as the door was breached, Donnell opened fire on the officers.

RED LAKE, MN