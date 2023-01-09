Read full article on original website
Related
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported in School Bus Accident
Injuries reported in an accident involving a school bus Wednesday in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Eric Vance Norgaard, (54) of Bemidji was injured when the westbound 2023 Honda HR-V he was driving collided with a 2021 Bluebird School Bus at the intersection of Highway 2 and Clearwater County Road 7 in Popple Township.
trfradio.com
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 37 Years in Prison for the Murder of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer
A Red Lake man has been sentenced for fatally shooting a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer. Officer Ryan Bialke was killed when David Brian Donnell opened fire at officers July 27th, 2021 when the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call to conduct a welfare check at a residence in Redby. Upon arrival, officers found Donnell standing outside on the porch and attempted to have him walk towards the officers, but Donnell instead went inside the residence. Because Donnell had an active tribal warrant and was refusing to comply, the officers made the decision to breach the door. As soon as the door was breached, Donnell opened fire on the officers.
Comments / 0