600 ESPN El Paso

Georgia Ends TCU’s Dream Season

In the end, the number one ranked, most talked about, all-around consensus pick to win the National Championship, Georgia Bulldogs were even more to handle than what TCU or the pundits had predicted. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated TCU 65-7 on Monday night in Los Angeles. It was the biggest blowout...
Georgia Claims Their Second Straight National Championship With a Dominant Performance

The college football national championship featured a matchup between David and Goliath. Goliath was none other than the Georgia Bulldogs who were competing in their 2nd straight national championship and looking to go back-to-back for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs of TCU were the surprise of college football. Coming off a 2021 season where they went 2-10 and looked to rebuild after firing long-time coach Gary Patterson. First-year head coach, Sonny Dikes, revamped this program and brought them to their second-ever championship game and the first since 1938. The heavy favorite vs the unexpected underdog.
Watch the Emotional Moment Tim Tebow Finds Out He’s Going Into the College Football Hall of Fame

The best moment during Monday night's College Football Championship Game broadcast on ESPN was before the game actually began. The game itself between Georgia and TCU wasn't much of a game at all as the Bulldogs tore apart the Horned Frogs 65-7. Before the game began, though, there was a special moment that happened during the pregame show when the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced. Great names such as Brian Westbrook, Luke Kuechly, Dwight Freeney, and former USC Trojan and New Orleans Saint running back Reggie Bush appeared on the list of inductees.
