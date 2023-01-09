Read full article on original website
Georgia Ends TCU’s Dream Season
In the end, the number one ranked, most talked about, all-around consensus pick to win the National Championship, Georgia Bulldogs were even more to handle than what TCU or the pundits had predicted. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated TCU 65-7 on Monday night in Los Angeles. It was the biggest blowout...
Georgia Claims Their Second Straight National Championship With a Dominant Performance
The college football national championship featured a matchup between David and Goliath. Goliath was none other than the Georgia Bulldogs who were competing in their 2nd straight national championship and looking to go back-to-back for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs of TCU were the surprise of college football. Coming off a 2021 season where they went 2-10 and looked to rebuild after firing long-time coach Gary Patterson. First-year head coach, Sonny Dikes, revamped this program and brought them to their second-ever championship game and the first since 1938. The heavy favorite vs the unexpected underdog.
Watch the Emotional Moment Tim Tebow Finds Out He’s Going Into the College Football Hall of Fame
The best moment during Monday night's College Football Championship Game broadcast on ESPN was before the game actually began. The game itself between Georgia and TCU wasn't much of a game at all as the Bulldogs tore apart the Horned Frogs 65-7. Before the game began, though, there was a special moment that happened during the pregame show when the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced. Great names such as Brian Westbrook, Luke Kuechly, Dwight Freeney, and former USC Trojan and New Orleans Saint running back Reggie Bush appeared on the list of inductees.
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Want To Be On Yellowstone? There’s A Texas Casting Call
Now, this just made me ready to take a drive for this. Do you love the show? Are you ready to show off your western side on tv or maybe wear a bonnet? I have good news for you. You could be joining the Yellowstone world. They are hosting a casting call in Texas.
This Texas Home Is What Would Happen If An 80s Child Won The Lottery
Zillow Gone Wild has done it again! Last month, they shared a post on their Facebook page featuring a Fort Worth, Texas home that featured what seemed to me like a very calm and cozy home on the outside, however, inside it was another story!. One commenter on Facebook described...
