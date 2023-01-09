The college football national championship featured a matchup between David and Goliath. Goliath was none other than the Georgia Bulldogs who were competing in their 2nd straight national championship and looking to go back-to-back for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs of TCU were the surprise of college football. Coming off a 2021 season where they went 2-10 and looked to rebuild after firing long-time coach Gary Patterson. First-year head coach, Sonny Dikes, revamped this program and brought them to their second-ever championship game and the first since 1938. The heavy favorite vs the unexpected underdog.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO