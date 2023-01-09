ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty

Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?

Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
