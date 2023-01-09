Read full article on original website
Related
Want To Be On Yellowstone? There’s A Texas Casting Call
Now, this just made me ready to take a drive for this. Do you love the show? Are you ready to show off your western side on tv or maybe wear a bonnet? I have good news for you. You could be joining the Yellowstone world. They are hosting a casting call in Texas.
5 Famous People You Didn't Know Were From Texas
You may not realize how many famous people are from the Lone Star State.
How the real-life cowboy behind ‘Yellowstone’ went from a broke unemployed actor sleeping in a tent to a one-man television empire
Much like Yellowstone's stoic Dutton family, creator Taylor Sheridan's unconventional path to success required a lot of grit.
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty
Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?
Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0