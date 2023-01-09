ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product

Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Fightful

Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Fightful

Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That

Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Fightful

Vince McMahon Sued By WWE Shareholder For Allegedly ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’

Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has prompted a proposed class action lawsuit from one of WWE's shareholders in the state of Delaware. According to a report by Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is being sued by a shareholder Scott A. Fellows. Per court documents, Fellows is suing McMahon for abusing his power in an effort to "impose his will" on WWE and its Board of Directors by adopting "invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments" that would "hamstring" the board from making important decisions. The filing also noted that the class action could include thousands of shareholders. The plaintiff is seeking relief including invalidation of the bylaw changes; costs and fees.
DELAWARE STATE
Fightful

WWE Engages Outside Advisors To Support Review Of Strategic Alternatives

WWE is engaging with outside advisors as media rights negotiations come up. WWE announced that they have retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company and shareholders.
Fightful

Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne

Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
Fightful

Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'

Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Fightful

Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer

Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing

Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Fightful

Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never

Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Fightful

Date, Location Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023

Supercard Of Honor is coming to Los Angeles. Ring Of Honor is returning to Los Angeles on Friday, March 31, 2023 as the company is set to host the Supercard Of Honor event. This is the first time that Supercard Of Honor has been held in California since 2015, when the promotion ran the ninth edition of the event in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, the promotion hasn't ran an event in Southern California since 2011.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege

WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy