Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot
Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Vince McMahon Sued By WWE Shareholder For Allegedly ‘Breaching Fiduciary Duty’
Vince McMahon's return to WWE's Board of Directors has prompted a proposed class action lawsuit from one of WWE's shareholders in the state of Delaware. According to a report by Bloomberg, Vince McMahon is being sued by a shareholder Scott A. Fellows. Per court documents, Fellows is suing McMahon for abusing his power in an effort to "impose his will" on WWE and its Board of Directors by adopting "invalid and inequitable bylaw amendments" that would "hamstring" the board from making important decisions. The filing also noted that the class action could include thousands of shareholders. The plaintiff is seeking relief including invalidation of the bylaw changes; costs and fees.
WWE Engages Outside Advisors To Support Review Of Strategic Alternatives
WWE is engaging with outside advisors as media rights negotiations come up. WWE announced that they have retained The Raine Group, LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor to support WWE’s management team in connection with a review of strategic alternatives to maximize the value of the company and shareholders.
Man Jit Singh And Ignace Lahoud Resigned From WWE Board As They Disagreed With Vince McMahon's Return
An update on WWE board of directors movement. In a new 8-K filing by WWE, it was confirmed that Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud resigned because they disagreed with Vince McMahon's return to the company. The filing states, "While Messrs. Lahoud and Singh agreed with the Board’s decision to...
Matt Hardy: AEW Will Benefit From All Of The WWE Chaos, Tony Khan Is The Only One In Our Iron Throne
Matt Hardy discusses the chaos surrounding WWE and how AEW will benefit from it. WWE is currently in a state of chaos following Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this month. Following his return, then Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role. Only hours later, rumors emerged about the company potentially selling itself to The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, although those rumors turned out to be false for the time being.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Steve Austin Is Now A Weatherman And Working Drive Thru; Temperatures And Drinks Are Stone Cold
Steve Austin has found some new work. In a couple of viral videos, Steve Austin is trying his hand at some new jobs. First, Austin appeared KRNV in Nevada as the new weatherman. He doesn't believe he's doing a good job, but Madison Macay gives him the confidence he needs.
Saraya Would Love To Wrestle Guys In AEW, 'Let Me Beat Up Chris Jericho'
Saraya is up to wrestle men in AEW. Saraya has two matches under her belt since returning to the ring at AEW Full Gear 2022, picking up a singles victory over Britt Baker at Full Gear, but losing a tag team bout on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where she teamed with Toni Storm to face Baker & Jamie Hayter.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Watch: The Final Stop Before Hard To Kill | Before The Impact January 12, 2023
Watch Before The Impact on January 12, 2023. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Adam Cole returns, Elite vs. DT Game 7, Tony Khan wants to buy WWE? | Day After Dynamite #44
Righteous Reg is our guest this week, as we talk about AEW's return to the Kia Forum and the lack of Monè.
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Shayna Baszler On Potential Crossover Between WWE & STARDOM: Never Say Never
Shayna Baszler comments on a potential crossover between STARDOM and WWE. Crossovers are very common within the world of wrestling these days, especially when it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, who currently works with the likes of All Elite Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, STARDOM, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Even WWE, who notoriously shies away from major working relationships, recently allowed Karl Anderson to finish up his dates with NJPW and for Shinsuke Nakamura to work a match against The Great Muta at a NOAH event in January.
Date, Location Announced For ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023
Supercard Of Honor is coming to Los Angeles. Ring Of Honor is returning to Los Angeles on Friday, March 31, 2023 as the company is set to host the Supercard Of Honor event. This is the first time that Supercard Of Honor has been held in California since 2015, when the promotion ran the ninth edition of the event in Redwood City, California. Furthermore, the promotion hasn't ran an event in Southern California since 2011.
Bryce Remsburg Teases AEW/Jeopardy Crossover, David Hayter To Attend 1/11 Dynamite | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for January 11, 2023. - Bryce Remsburg has teased that news on a AEW/Jeopardy crossover project is coming soon:. - Actor David Hayter has revealed that he'll be at tonight's Dynamite in Los Angeles, California:. - KUSHIDA is set to make his Game Changer...
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege
WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
