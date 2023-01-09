Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Residents Fork Out More For Utilities With Immediate Effect
Some Kentucky residents will see their living costs jump further with immediate effect. Are you affected by the change? How much is the increase for persons who face the extra cost?
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
wdrb.com
Kentucky farmers say inflation is forcing them to raise prices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are feeling the squeeze due to inflation, and they don't see prices going down anytime soon. John Hymer, the owner of Hymer Feed Company in Lexington, told LEX 18 that the hay itself isn't the problem — it's the cost of getting it to Lexington.
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
Fox 19
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
wymt.com
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
fox56news.com
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
$45 million distribution center opens in Louisville, creates 80 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials for the ribbon-cutting of a $45 million distribution center on Thursday morning. PACCAR Parts, a distributor of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses and engines, is creating 80 full-time jobs in the region. A spokesperson for Beshear...
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices
Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
WKYT 27
How playing the $1.1 billion Mega Millions Jackpot benefits Kentucky students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winning numbers were just drawn for the $1.1 billion jackpot. But playing the lottery in Kentucky doesn’t just give you a shot at the riches; it also benefits Kentucky students and scholarships. Shelbie Studer is one of the millions of Americans taking their shot...
How to apply for LIHEAP heating, electric assistance in Kentucky
Families and individuals facing past due notices and termination notices can now apply for heating, electric, and gas assistance though the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program until the middle of March.
Tornadoes and Rare Winter Hail Highlight Active KY Morning — See Pics and Video
Heading into the wee hours of Wednesday night, we all knew that a good-sized portion of Kentucky was under some kind of threat for severe weather--it was either a Marginal Level 1 risk or a Slight Level 2 risk. SEVERE WEATHER EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. Closer to the Ohio River was...
wymt.com
Kentucky Power reminds customers about bill management following arctic blast
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power wants its customers to know when temperatures plummet, energy use goes way up. Corporate Communications Manager Sarah Nusbaum said our bills typically reflect that. ”The other factor affecting bills this winter is that the cost of fuel used to make the electricity that customers...
wdrb.com
Increased demand for event venues leading to more investments in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Venues around Kentuckiana are capitalizing on an increased demand after many events were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Crestwood is investing on a project in Maples Park. Construction for the Millstone Amphitheater is expected to begin in early March. The...
