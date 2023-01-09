ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Related
wdrb.com

Kentucky farmers say inflation is forcing them to raise prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farmers are feeling the squeeze due to inflation, and they don't see prices going down anytime soon. John Hymer, the owner of Hymer Feed Company in Lexington, told LEX 18 that the hay itself isn't the problem — it's the cost of getting it to Lexington.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
modernfarmer.com

Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots

“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Kentucky (And Where to See Fossils Today) Kentucky is a southern state known for its mix of farmlands and mountainous areas, along with its distinct culture. Many different animals live in Kentucky these days. What about the past, though? Would you have seen dinosaurs millions of years ago? Today, we’re going to explore the dinosaurs that lived in Kentucky and what fossil evidence we have of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy