ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas will have $188.2B available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth

By Karen Brooks Harper The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Tw0i_0k8msiR000
Glenn Hegar, the Texas comptroller of public accounts, speaks one-on-one with Danielle Moran, financial journalist for Bloomberg News, at The Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 23 in Austin.  Eddie Gaspar/Texas Tribune file photo

Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.

It’s far more money than legislators have ever had at their disposal, with an increase in available funds that dwarfs any previous jumps between cycles, thanks largely to a tax-collection windfall that left the state flush with cash, Hegar said.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Austin

Stakeholders divided in how to spend Texas' record $32.7 billion surplus

AUSTIN, Texas — Following the Texas Comptroller's announcement of an unprecedented $32.7 billion in budget surplus, advocates are already laying early claims on how to spend it. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar made the announcement of a record $188.2 billion in revenue on Monday, warning lawmakers not...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Comptroller Sending Out $1.07 Billion

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he would send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for January, 7.6 percent more than in January 2022. Texas bases these allocations on sales made in November by businesses reporting monthly tax. Counties compared to 2022...
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Texas Legislature To Decide How To Spend $33 Million Surplus

The Texas Legislature will have the task of deciding how to spend a 33-billion-dollar revenue surplus. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the official surplus total on Monday. Analysts attribute the surplus to record growth in sales tax revenue, which was sparked by inflation and higher fuel prices caused by the...
KWTX

New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area

Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill

SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime

A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
TEXAS STATE
eufaulaindianjournal.com

Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in Southeast Oklahoma

TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last month, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation.Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas during extreme weather. Promises of creating 500 new jobs, generating $12 million in annual county tax revenue and providing ambulance service to an area that lacks it sold a Pushmataha County commissioner and a state legislator on the plan.A Pushmataha County district court judge revoked water rights the state had granted in 2019, ruling that Tomlin Energy failed to provide landowners sufficient notice of the plan. When resubmitting a water use application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, developer Daniel Tomlin Jr. said he sent more than 19,000 letters to residents.Their response convinced him to scuttle the project.“The local people, they just don’t get it, I don’t think,” Tomlin said. “They started all these rumors and passed them around. As soon as we got something worked out with the water board, we were going to get another lawsuit, which we don’t have time for. We already lost two and a half years on that.”In interviews with Oklahoma Watch conducted prior to Tomlin’s decision, landowners expressed fears the proposed plant and accompanying reservoirs would doom the already shallow Kiamichi River and the valley it nurtures by lowering natural water levels, destroying private wells and hurting tourism.Charlotte Robbins Leonard grows most of her food on overflow patterns in the valley. She said the fight project taught her a lesson for the next time someone tries to use resources her community relies on.“We need to pay more attention to our neighbors. We need to look out for each other better,” Leonard said. “If people would’ve done the right thing and talked to their neighbors this would have never happened in the beginning.”Tomlin said a hydroelectric storage facility in the Kiamichi River basin would have stabilized Texas and Oklahoma’s electrical grids during extreme weather conditions and compensated for gaps in energy not being produced by windmills.“If you got a bunch of these turbines out there and all of a sudden you have a lull in the wind, something’s got to make up the difference,” Tomlin said, “And if something doesn’t happen, then that’s when all of a sudden the lights start going out ...
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, OK
The Center Square

Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming

(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
marfapublicradio.org

Natural gas company considering new West Texas-Mexico pipeline

Tulsa-based pipeline company ONEOK is considering building a major new natural gas line through parts of West Texas, designed to export gas from the region to Mexico and then to markets around the world. The company in December announced tentative plans for what it has dubbed the Saguaro Connector Pipeline...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
AUSTIN, TX
KSN.com

Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall

Laredo's No Border Wall Coalition says state is preying on low-income communities. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new barriers near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from opponents.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas universities propose two-year tuition freeze in exchange for nearly $1 billion in additional state funding

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas lawmakers consider what to do with an unprecedented $32.7 billion state surplus, leaders of the state’s six largest public university systems are pitching that nearly $1 billion be allocated toward higher education.
TEXAS STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy