kprl.com
Veterans Luncheon 01.12.2023
That means the Veterans Center on Scott street in Paso Robles is hosting it’s weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Memorial building on Scott street in Paso Robles.
kprl.com
Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023
The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
kprl.com
Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2023
At this week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the representative of the teacher’s union defended the donation given to several school board candidates in the recent election. The teachers federation donated between 8 and ten thousand dollars to progressive candidates running for the school board. The democratic party...
kprl.com
Storm Stories 01.12.2023
The county sheriff’s department and volunteers resume their search today for 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, who was swept away by Monday’s flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, shortly after she lost hold of her son and the rushing flood waters swept him away. She was taking the boy to kindergarten at Lillian Larson school when their car drove into rushing muddy waters on Monday morning.
kprl.com
Rainfall Totals From the Storm 01.11.2023
6.43 inches in Atascadero. 2.1 at the Paso Robles airport. 6.6 inches at Lake Nacimiento. 6.66 inches at Santa Margarita Lake. 10.48 inches at Rocky Butte.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Ynez River Bank to Bank in Lompoc
Santa Ynez River was running bank to bank at Robinson Bridge. Highway 246 was closed east of town. (scroll through the above photos)
kprl.com
Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023
The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
Evacuation warnings to be sent out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria Riverbed area on Friday and Saturday.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
kprl.com
Sound Off – Thu 01/12/2023 – Gary Lehrer, Hunter Breese & Heather Moreno
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
kprl.com
Missing Boy Identified 01.11.2023
We learn more about the five year old San Miguel boy swept away by flood waters on Monday. He’s Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Kyle was a student at Lillian Larsen elementary school. He was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current of the flood waters.
kprl.com
Three People Rescued in Paso 01.11.2023
Working with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles fire department saved three people from the swollen Salinas river Monday. Fast-moving floods, especially near the creeks and rivers on the central coast created hazardous conditions in the Salinas riverbed. While flash flood warnings have been called off for San Luis...
Storm photos: Scenes from the city of SLO as downtown streets close, Laguna Lake overflows
Water overtook roads and flooded some businesses on Monday in San Luis Obispo.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Taft Midway Driller
Update: Highway 33 and Highway 166 both closed by flooding
Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33. Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
‘Explosion of water’ flooded Morro Bay’s Main Street, damaging businesses
One business owner said he suffered about $250,000 in storm damage.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
Newborn, parents rescued from Santa Ynez Riverbed in Lompoc
At least two water rescues were conducted in Lompoc Monday, one involving a newborn. The baby and mother are listed as "stable."
