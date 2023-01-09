ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Veterans Luncheon 01.12.2023

That means the Veterans Center on Scott street in Paso Robles is hosting it’s weekly hamburger lunch to raise money for veterans services. 11-1 today at the Veterans Memorial building on Scott street in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023

The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2023

At this week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the representative of the teacher’s union defended the donation given to several school board candidates in the recent election. The teachers federation donated between 8 and ten thousand dollars to progressive candidates running for the school board. The democratic party...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Storm Stories 01.12.2023

The county sheriff’s department and volunteers resume their search today for 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, who was swept away by Monday’s flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, shortly after she lost hold of her son and the rushing flood waters swept him away. She was taking the boy to kindergarten at Lillian Larson school when their car drove into rushing muddy waters on Monday morning.
AVILA BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023

The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

Missing Boy Identified 01.11.2023

We learn more about the five year old San Miguel boy swept away by flood waters on Monday. He’s Kyle Doan of San Miguel. Kyle was a student at Lillian Larsen elementary school. He was last seen Monday morning near San Miguel when he and his mother became trapped in flood waters. Bystanders rescued his mother, but Kyle disappeared in the swift current of the flood waters.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
kprl.com

Three People Rescued in Paso 01.11.2023

Working with the California Highway Patrol, the Paso Robles fire department saved three people from the swollen Salinas river Monday. Fast-moving floods, especially near the creeks and rivers on the central coast created hazardous conditions in the Salinas riverbed. While flash flood warnings have been called off for San Luis...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Update: Highway 33 and Highway 166 both closed by flooding

Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33. Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy