ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Striking Against the Public Safety

By THE NEW YORK SUN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzivh_0k8mqSKg00

The reason a man in California and North Dakota should care about the New York City nurses’ walkout is that they’re next. The nurses are striking under cover of one of the most misguided laws passed by Congress or any other legislature in years. This law, legalizing strikes against non-profit hospitals, defies President Coolidge’s logic when he noted “There is no right to strike against the public safety by anybody, anywhere, anytime.”

Coolidge was speaking of the 1919 Boston police strike, yet his observation applies to all who work for public safety and health. The walkout by 7,000 nurses against two of Gotham’s largest hospitals poses nearly as grave a danger as a police strike. Yet Governor Hochul’s response to the nurses’ abdication of their duty in today’s labor dispute lacks the spine — or sang-froid — of Coolidge when he held fast against the striking cops.andamp;nbsp;

Instead, Ms. Hochul offers bromides like: “My full expectation is this will be resolved because there is no alternative.” Translation: count on the hospitals to cave to the nurses’ demands, as in the case of 9,000 other nurses in New York who threatened to strike in recent days. Ms. Hochul’s failure to intervene in the interest of public health can be explained, at least in part, by her debts to organized labor for her election victory in November.

Unions provided Ms. Hochul with “turnout muscle,” Newsday reports , which “helped put her over the top in a way that county political organizations can no longer do.” The influential healthcare union, 1199/SEIU, made 70,000 phone calls to its members in the campaign’s final weekend, Newsday says, and handed out half a million leaflets. The nurses’ union that instigated the strike endorsed Ms. Hochul in April.

While Ms. Hochul offers soothing words to the striking nurses, the hospitals have been thrown “into a frantic flurry to move patients, divert ambulances and scale back other services,” as the New York Times reports. One of the impacted hospitals, Montefiore, lamented that the nurses “decided to walk away from the bedsides of their patients.” Other hospitals yielded to nurses’ demands, including 19.1 percent raises over three years.

It’s not our intention here to weigh in on the merit of the nurses’ demands, only to observe the danger to patients — including the most vulnerable, like newborns and their parents — when the give and take of salary negotiations escalates to the point where public health becomes a bargaining chip. That’s why, in New York at least, it was illegal for hospital workers to strike, and labor disputes had to be settled by a process of mandatory arbitration .

That was superseded in 1974 by federal law allowing strikes against non-profit hospitals, sparking labor unrest. Today’s walkout, decried by Mount Sinai as “reckless,” echoes that era of strife. While Montefiore pleaded for nurses to “not abandon patients,” and intensive-care newborns were rushed to other hospitals, the nurses chanted the words from a Twisted Sister song from 1984, the AP reports: “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The nurses’ strike marks an escalation of labor militancy at New York that bodes ill for contract negotiations in other states, especially in the public sector. What’s to stop a strike at the MTA, whose contracts expire in May? If the nurses cow New York’s hospitals, public sector unions nationwide will take notice. As Coolidge knew, taxpayers ultimately foot the bill — and don’t forget, a grateful nation put Coolidge in the White House.andamp;nbsp;

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

Labor ally or fiscal hawk? Adams faces hard choice as NYC municipal unions demand raises in COVID era

Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a city sanitation facility in Manhattan in June to announce the opening of the department’s civil service exam to new applicants for the first time in seven years. The union representing sanitation employees has entered negotiations with the city for a new contract. The contract talks pose a test for Adams, a centrist Democrat who was backed by unions but has nevertheless promised to rein in workforce spending. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Lawsuits against Three Landlords Whose Buildings have Dangerous Conditions

Alma Realty Corporation’s offices are located in Long Island City. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Corporation Counsel Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix on Friday announced that the city has filed two lawsuits against landlords Alma Realty Corp. and Empire Management America Corp. for allowing thousands of residents to live in dangerous conditions as a result of thousands of code violations. The suits seek to improve the living conditions of the thousands of tenants in more than 20 buildings collectively owned by the two landlords. Additionally, the city’s Law Department today entered into a separate agreement with a third landlord — Sentinel Real Estate Corporation — that sets time frames for repairs. The three actions seek the correction of approximately 2,100 violations in buildings located in Upper Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

Rental Housing Can't Be Reserved for the Wealthy: New York Must Regulate the Application Process

If Mayor Eric Adams wants to solve New York City's housing crisis, he must challenge some of the city's most powerful players: landlords. The absurd demands that landlords place on renters is one major part of New York City’s housing crisis that simply does not get enough attention. The standards many landlords use to confirm whether prospective tenants qualify for housing need massive reform and are often as much of a concern – and barrier – as rental prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
syr.edu

Sociology Professor, Labor Expert Reacts to NYC Nurses Strike

More than 7,000 nurses of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike today at hospitals in the Bronx and in Harlem. The activity is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, with a press conference happening at 12 PM ET. Gretchen Purser is an associate...
SYRACUSE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Attorney General Letitia James and CFPB Sue Auto Lender

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) have sued Credit Acceptance Corporation (CAC), one of the nation’s largest subprime auto lenders, for deceiving thousands of low-income New Yorkers into high-interest car loans. The lawsuit alleges that CAC pushed unaffordable loans onto tens of thousands of low-income consumers throughout the state without considering their ability to repay their loans in full. CAC misstated key terms on loan agreements, including the principal and interest amounts, and did not disclose thousands of dollars in credit charges. In addition, CAC packaged these illegal loans into securities that it sold to investors. These deceptive lending practices lowered consumers’ credit scores and cost New Yorkers millions of dollars. The lawsuit seeks to end CAC’s abusive and deceptive practices, reform or eliminate existing CAC loan agreements, and collect restitution for impacted consumers.
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Education Employee, Eric Morales, 53, Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 1051 hours, the following 53-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Eric Morales. NYC Department of Education. Charges:. leaving the scene of an accident: injury. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cssny.org

Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments

2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska lands $480m Jamaica Bus Depot job in Queens, NYC

Skanska USA has won a $480m contract from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to build the new Jamaica Bus Depot in the borough of Queens in New York City. Starting this month, Skanska will demolish the existing depot, which the MTA says is “old and out of date”, to make way for the new facility.
QUEENS, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City

© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy