Bristol, TN

High energy bills expected to be rolling out over the next few weeks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — While temperatures may be warming over the next couple of days, energy customers can expect to feel the pinch in their wallets over the next few weeks, from that cold snap in December. While it's expected energy bills will increase some in the winter months,...
BRISTOL, TN
Tri-Cities Airport passengers impacted by FAA outage delays

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, was forced to ground flights across the country for about an hour-and-a-half, Wednesday morning. This, after an outage on an antiquated computer system, called the Notice to Air Mission, or the way pilots get cleared to fly. FlightAware reported...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Bristol abortion clinic facing lawsuit with clinic's property owner

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Women's Health, the only abortion clinic in the Tri-Cities, is now facing a lawsuit with the clinic's landlord. According to court documents, the property located in the 2600 block of Osborne Street in Bristol, Virginia, is owned by Kilo Delta, LLC. News 5 learned...
BRISTOL, VA
United Way of Greater Kingsport hits 2022 yearly campaign goal

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is thankful for its generous community, due to raising funds for its yearly campaign. The organization says it raised $2.8 million, to support its community in the coming year. Combined with grants and in-kind contributions, the United Way says...
KINGSPORT, TN
New mayor selected in Bristol, Tennessee

(WCYB) — There's a new mayor in the City of Bristol, Tennessee. The city council voted unanimously to select Vince Turner for the job during their meeting Tuesday night. Turner tells News 5 his top priorities include getting a resolution to the odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the search for a new city manager, and for the city to continue to be financially stable to provide the highest level of service to the community.
BRISTOL, TN
Former assistant police chief sues town of Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Greeneville assistant chief of police, who was terminated more than a year ago, has sued the town. Michael Crum was terminated in December 2021 after a scathing department-wide review of the Greeneville Police Department that revealed employees had not been satisfied with the work environment.
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Angry Italian Restaurant reopens after frozen pipe results in damages

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Angry Italian Restaurant in downtown Bristol is once again open for business. The restaurant was temporarily closed after a frozen pipe, related to the sprinkler system, burst during the Christmas cold snap. Keith Yonker, owner of The Angry Italian, says flooding in a portion...
BRISTOL, TN
Utility work to close lane on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews will begin work January 16 that will close a lane on Elk Avenue in Elizabethton, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. The closure is to allow crews to safely relocate utilities in this area.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Lebanon man must serve 7 years in prison for meth, gun-related charges

LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Lebanon man must serve 7 years in prison for meth and gun-related charges, according to Russell County Commonwealth's Attorney Zack Stoots. Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.
LEBANON, VA
9/11 hero honored through Milligan University ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A ceremony at Milligan University honored 9/11 hero, Todd Beamer. Beamer was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked and crashed on September 11. We're glad that people know some things about Todd that- in the midst of that horrific circumstance,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport woman reported missing

(WCYB) — Police in Kingsport, Tennessee are asking for the public's assistance finding a woman whose family members say she has not been seen or heard from in about ten months. NAME: Lynsey Pickett. AGE: 36. HEIGHT: 5'2" WEIGHT: 130 lbs. HAIR: Various colors. EYES: Brown. Police say there...
KINGSPORT, TN
Dobyns-Bennett Boys, Cherokee girls win region bowling titles

Four ticket to the sub-state bowling round were handed out in Johnson City on Wednesday. Two teams on the boys team and two on the girls team could get within one win of the state tournament.On the boys side, Dobyns-Bennett beat Greeneville 203. Both teams will move on to sub-state. The Indians will host William Blount on Monday, Greeneville will head to Seiver Country. The winners of those matches earn a spot in next week's state championship tournament.On the girls side, Cherokee took down D-B 13-10. The Chief will host Gibbs in the sub-state round on Saturday, while the Indians go on the road to Carter. The winners from those matches also win a sport in the state tournament.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

