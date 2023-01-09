Four ticket to the sub-state bowling round were handed out in Johnson City on Wednesday. Two teams on the boys team and two on the girls team could get within one win of the state tournament.On the boys side, Dobyns-Bennett beat Greeneville 203. Both teams will move on to sub-state. The Indians will host William Blount on Monday, Greeneville will head to Seiver Country. The winners of those matches earn a spot in next week's state championship tournament.On the girls side, Cherokee took down D-B 13-10. The Chief will host Gibbs in the sub-state round on Saturday, while the Indians go on the road to Carter. The winners from those matches also win a sport in the state tournament.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO