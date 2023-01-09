Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Beyond MoCo: Retired Firefighter Wins Third $50,000 Lottery Prize
Per the Maryland Lottery: A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize. The Accokeek resident found his latest lucky ticket at 7-Eleven #38380 in White Plains. He stopped in for something to drink and then decided to place a $1 straight bet on the Nov. 19 Pick 5 evening drawing. The loyal daily player uses variations of an address for his numbers and selected the combination 15407 for this ticket.
Silver Spring school launches food pantry
Food insecurity and childhood hunger is a growing problem for many families in Montgomery County, so a school in Silver Spring is doing its part to help out those families. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado explains.
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
Good 'Trouble:' Maryland Lottery Player Kicks Off 2023 With $1.5M Jackpot Win
There was no “trouble” to the start of the new year for a lucky Maryland Lottery player who claimed the second-largest winning prize in the three-year history of the “FAST PLAY! Hit The Jackpot!” game. A Charles County construction worker who nicknamed himself “Trouble,” is having anything but that…
Police search for missing Germantown teen
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown. According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
Five $10,000-winning tickets sold from Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Tuesday night Mega Millions drawing had a strikeout for a jackpot winner, but there were five $10,000-winning tickets sold in Maryland. The Maryland Lottery said the following retailers sold the $10,000-winning tickets:. Harris Teeter #376 in Baltimore City (1801 Whetstone Way in Baltimore) State Line...
Three $10,000-Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in MoCo; Jackpot Climbs to $1.35 Billion
While nobody matched all six numbers in last night’s Mega Millions drawing, three MoCo retailers sold winning tickets worth $10,000. Those stores were the State Line Market at 7817 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring, Tiger Beer, Wine & Deli at 303 North Washington Street in Rockville, and Watkins Mill Beer & Wine at 857 Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place this Friday, January 13, and has an estimated value of $1.35 billion with a cash value of $707.9 million. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket
WHITE PLAINS, MD – A retired firefighter from Prince George’s County who won two $50,000 lottery jackpots in November has won again. The Accokeek native purchased a Pick 5 evening drawing ticket at 7-Eleven in White Plains to find out he won a third $50,000 prize. The lucky winner was driven by thirst as he made his way into the store to buy a drink and decided to pick up another lottery ticket. He didn’t know he was a three-time winner until the next day when his wife asked him if he had won, so he scanned the ticket. “I The post Retired fireman wins big for the third time with Maryland Lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired Firefighter On A Hot Streak Of Lottery Wins
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.
Severna Park HS investigating bullying video of student with special needs
Administrators at Severna Park high school are investigating a video they say shows a student bullying another student with special needs.
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
Virginia family, friends pray for safe return of missing 20-year-old father
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Candlelight of Faith in Prince William County, dozens of friends and family of 20-year-old Jose Guerrero prayed, sang, and embraced — as they sought answers about Guerrero. The Woodbridge father was last seen leaving his home on Lynn St., on December 21. His car was found two […]
2 children, 6 and 9 years old, shot coming home from school on DC Metrobus, police say
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were shot getting off a Metrobus in northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school, police said. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WJLA that both children are conscious and breathing. MTPD said the children and...
Lottery novice wins $30,000 from first scratch-off ticket
An 18-year-old Maryland woman put her beginner's luck to the test and won a $30,000 prize from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane''s Chicken Fingers will be opening its new Maryland restaurant location in Towson.
Richard Montgomery on Lockdown for Report of Weapon on Campus
Update: The lockdown at Richard Montgomery HS has been lifted. No weapon was found on campus. The school will remain in a shelter in place through dismissal. Richard Montgomery High School at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville is currently on lockdown following the report of a weapon on campus. Montgomery County Police tweeted the following update at 1:50pm on Friday, January 13: “Richard Montgomery HS is still on lockdown. Officers are on scene. They are looking into the report of a weapon on campus and whether that report is legitimate.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC
While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
Montgomery County Student-Refurbished Cars and Computers For Sale February 11
Coming Saturday, Feb. 11: the next car and computer sale! Students in the Montgomery County Students Automotive Trades Foundation (ATF) and Information Technology Foundation (ITF) will sell used cars and computers they have refurbished on Feb. 11, at Damascus High School, from 9–11 a.m. The school is located at 25921 Ridge Road in Damascus. The cars and computers are refurbished and reconditioned by the students as part of their classroom and lab studies. The sales provide students with the opportunity to practice their sales skills, earn Student Service Learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for community involvement.
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
16-year-old missing in Silver Spring
by Montgomery Co. PD, Gaithersburg, MD– Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Christopher Sanchez was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m., in the 8400 block of 11th Ave. Sanchez is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Sanchez is asked to The post 16-year-old missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
