Enfield, CT

WTNH

Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham

A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
DURHAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing

WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
WINDHAM, CT
westernmassnews.com

New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLANDFORD, MA
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Bank on Main Street in Coventry robbed by middle-aged male suspect, police say

COVENTRY — A local bank was robbed Wednesday morning, according to local police. The robbery occurred at KeyBank, 3534 Main St., around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Jeffrey Spadjinske of the Coventry Police Department. Spadjinske described the suspect as a middle-aged man of average build around 5-foot-8. The...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Info sought on 3-car crash on I-91

ENFIELD — State police are seeking information about a three-car crash on Interstate 91 on Monday morning in which a box truck rolled over on its side and another vehicle fled the scene. State police said a minivan was traveling in the center lane of I-91 North south of...
ENFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School

A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Dispute Leads To Gun Arrest In Ansonia

ANSONIA — A dispute between neighbors led to the arrest of two men Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Grove Street on Jan. 11 at about 10:30 p.m. A man told officers he had been assaulted by his neighbor, and that his...
ANSONIA, CT

