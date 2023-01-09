Read full article on original website
Driver attempts to steal snowplow, hits East Hartford PD cruiser
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police interrupted a driver attempting to steal a snowplow on Friday morning, before striking a police cruiser. Officers said that just before 7 a.m., police interrupted a driver in a truck who was trying to steal a snowplow from a parking lot. When police arrived at the scene, […]
darientimes.com
Video shows Bristol cop shooting carjacker as he stole police car, official says
BRISTOL — An Avon man accused of an armed carjacking and stealing a police cruiser before crashing it into a local diner remains hospitalized after being shot by an officer during the series of crimes on Thursday, officials said. Jimmie Shoemaker-Gonzalez, 39, was arraigned Friday in state Superior Court...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead Crash on Route 17 in Durham
A 34-year-old Hamden man had died after a crash on Route 17 in Durham Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police. State police said Steven Jefferson, 34, of Hamden, was heading north near Indian Lane at 4:47 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and his Toyota Camry hit a Nissan Altima head-on.
Journal Inquirer
Car chase leads to fire in North Windham; police investigation is ongoing
WINDHAM — Willimantic Police are currently investigating an incident that involved a police chase and car fire on Boston Post Road in North Windham late Monday evening. North Windham Fire Department Chief Nicholas Delmastro said the fire was reported at 10: 33 p. m. at 39 Boston Post Road, near the Builders Concrete East property.
westernmassnews.com
New York woman charged after wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike
BLANDFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York woman is facing charges after a wrong-way crash on the Mass. Pike in Blandford. Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Westfield barracks were called to the report of a wrong-way driver who was traveling east on the westbound side of the highway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Wrong-Way Driver From Torrington Drove Under Influence In Thomaston, Police Say
An alleged wrong-way driver on a busy Connecticut highway who was stopped by state police has been charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Route 8 in the area of Exit 39 in the town of Thomaston.
Wrong way driver on Mass. Pike in Blandford charged with OUI, child endangerment
A New York woman was arrested after a head-on crash while driving the wrong way on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Blandford Wednesday afternoon.
darientimes.com
Police: After drunken ferry ride, NY man nearly hit cops twice during pursuit through eastern CT towns
Police say a New York man who was drunk when he got off a ferry twice nearly hit officers with his pickup truck during a pursuit through several eastern Connecticut towns on Thursday. Ledyard police said the driver, identified as 55-year-old Robert Lechner, led officers on a chase from New...
Three Teens Nabbed Street Racing Stolen Cars After Wallingford Crash
Three teens ages 18 to 13 were nabbed by Connecticut state police after a street racing crash on I-91 in Wallingford. The incident took place in Wallingford around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, on I-91 near Exit 13. According to state police, when troopers arrived on the scene they...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
2 men accused of stealing 500 gallons of cooking oil from Harwinton restaurant
HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men from New York for allegedly stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil on Thursday. Just before 6 p.m., troopers received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road in Harwinton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw […]
darientimes.com
Bank on Main Street in Coventry robbed by middle-aged male suspect, police say
COVENTRY — A local bank was robbed Wednesday morning, according to local police. The robbery occurred at KeyBank, 3534 Main St., around 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Jeffrey Spadjinske of the Coventry Police Department. Spadjinske described the suspect as a middle-aged man of average build around 5-foot-8. The...
Info sought on 3-car crash on I-91
ENFIELD — State police are seeking information about a three-car crash on Interstate 91 on Monday morning in which a box truck rolled over on its side and another vehicle fled the scene. State police said a minivan was traveling in the center lane of I-91 North south of...
Third Person Charged In Blaze At Southbury Training School
A third person has been charged by Connecticut State Police for allegedly setting fire to a cottage located on Southbury Training property. Litchfield County resident Julia Ninno, age 18, of New Milford, turned herself in to state police on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in connection with the fire that started around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
Arrested “N‑Word” Cop Placed On Leave; Chief Orders IA Probe
Police Chief Karl Jacobson isn’t waiting for the slow wheels of the criminal court to finish turning before looking into why one of his allegedly “n‑word” slinging officers was arrested for allegedly harassing trick-or-treaters. The officer in question is Lindsey Nesto. Wallingford police arrested her...
Dangerousness hearing held for suspect that allegedly grabbed Springfield officer’s firearm
A dangerousness hearing was held for the suspect that allegedly grabbed a Springfield officers gun and shot himself in the hand.
New Haven Independent
Dispute Leads To Gun Arrest In Ansonia
ANSONIA — A dispute between neighbors led to the arrest of two men Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of a fight on Grove Street on Jan. 11 at about 10:30 p.m. A man told officers he had been assaulted by his neighbor, and that his...
Know Him? Bank In Coventry Robbed, Police Searching For Suspect
Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance footage robbing a bank in Coventry. The robbery happened on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 11 a.m. at the Key Bank located at 3534 Main St. (Route 31), according to Coventry Police. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage,...
