Neon lights illuminate fundraiser at Central Middle School in Milton-Freewater

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vandalism forces city to close park
MILTON-FREEWATER – The city of Milton-Freewater issued a public notice Wednesday that Marie Dorian Park, located at 82535 Couse Creek Road, will be closed until further notice due to ongoing vandalism, littering, and recurring damage to the park. City Manager Linda Hall said there has been damage to the...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Milton-Freewater temporarily closes popular park because of vandalism
Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
Enough is Enough? Milton-Freewater Closes Park Over Vandalism
A popular park in Milton Freewater, OR is closed 'for good', or at least for some time. Marie Dorian Park, which is just south of town, and alongside the Walla Walla River, has been padlocked and closed to the public. The City of Milton Freewater posted this message on its Facebook page Wednesday, which read in part:
Neo-Nazi fight clubs dupe Tri-Cities event center into hosting ‘Martyrs Day Rumble’
The event was an ode to an infamous white nationalist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and its “Jewish cabal.”
Are the Smelliest Towns in Washington & Idaho Next to Each Other?
Having lived in the northwest my entire life, there are some places you drive through that would make you think someone in your car cut the cheese. Out of all the stinky cities in both states, are the worst two cities in all of Washington and Idaho actually right next to each other?
Beware: Scammers Are Prowling Tri Cities, “My Car Broke Down”
How would you handle someone asking for help with their broke down car?. This situation occurred recently. The alleged victim approached a Tri-Cities residence asking for assistance. Jacob S. posted the video interaction on the Nextdoor app. The person asks for a jump and Jacob turned the person away.(Watch here)
tillamookcountypioneer.net
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/12/23
Well, good news, the precipitation associated with the atmospheric river has been bringing only light rain or moderate drizzle to the area overnight thru today. It looks like the heavier rain today has been moving northeastward from west of Astoria into Washington. There is a chance that the atmospheric river gets enhanced by trough of low pressure which could push the heavier rain into the coast bringing around an inch more of rain. Even with this feature, hydrological issues are not expected for our rivers.
KUOW
Part 1: The Empire Builders
Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima
A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Lost Legends: Gold Mine, Sea Monster to Treasures Debunked, Coos Bay Skyjacker
(Oregon Coast) – Getting lost in history around these parts can be one seriously fun set of rabbit holes to venture into. Yet there's plenty of tales from these beaches that are along various degrees of truth to untruth, which themselves have been lost to time. (Above: Coos Bay's hometown girl gone bad in the '70s.)
Woman faces arson charge after Milton-Freewater barn fire
UMATILLA CO., Wash. – A woman was arrested at the scene of a barn fire in Umatilla County Wednesday night. Leeann Pratt, 40, is charged with arson and violation of parole, according to a jail arrest report. Authorities said it happened on the 1500 block of North Elizabeth Street in Milton-Freewater just before 9 p.m. Officers with the Milton-Freewater Police...
KVAL
Oregon State Police K-9 Mako turns 9
The Oregon State Police invite you to join them in wishing K-9 Mako a happy 9th birthday today. This sweet baby is one of the drug detection officers that assists in the detection of illegal drugs, recovery of stolen property, and the arrest of wanted persons on highways and in local communities.
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Avian flu and cholera kills 100s more birds near Tri-Cities. How you can help stop the spread
Avian cholera also has been a problem in E. Washington and Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two Pratts are jailed
MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
Washington State Route Closed for Avalanche Danger. See the Cleanup
The warm weather has created avalanche danger on at least one Washington State highway causing authorities to close it until further notice. The warm weather in the northwest almost always causes avalanche danger somewhere every year. Over the last few days, they have struggled with avalanche cleanup on Washington SR 2 around Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon. A few days ago they had to clean up multiple avalanches, and again today they had to close part of the highway because of avalanche danger.
focushillsboro.com
Woman Reportedly Shot By Parolee Sues Oregon Youth Authority For Carelessness
Woman Reportedly Shot: A lady who was reportedly shot by a juvenile on parole has filed a lawsuit against the state’s juvenile detention system. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, claims that in July 2020, Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, was given parole by the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its workers, despite Trujillo-Torres’ history of aggressive and disruptive behavior both in detention and outside of it.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
“Most Haunted Road In Washington”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Washington state is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own unique history and ghostly legends. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Washington:. 1. Deception Pass Bridge: Located on Whidbey Island, this bridge is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the bridge. Witnesses have reported seeing a woman in a white dress standing on the edge of the bridge or looking down into the water below.
Woman allegedly shot by teen on parole sues Oregon Youth Authority in negligence claim
A woman allegedly shot by a teenager who was out on parole has sued the state’s juvenile corrections agency for failing to supervise the youth. Amaretta A. Rice, 22, alleges that the Oregon Youth Authority and three of its employees granted Gerardo Trujillo-Torres, 18, parole in July 2020 despite a record of violent and disruptive conduct in and out of custody.
Comments / 0