Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Domestic Abduction Call Turns into Drug Bust
ROSS – On January 12th, 2023 deputies from my patrol division were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 5000 block of Denver Road. While investigating the domestic dispute deputies discovered evidence of drug trafficking. Investigators from the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force responded and...
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Search for Car Lot Car Thieves
GROVE CITY – Grove City police are releasing photos from an attempted car theft from a car dealership on January 11, 2023. Accoridng to the police, on January 11, 2023, at 1:37 am, the two younger males pictured below forced open a window and entered a car dealership in the 1200 block of Stringtown Road Grove City, OH 43123. The suspects attempted to steal vehicles from the business but fled on foot following the audible security alarm. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion displaying Ohio plate JWL9127 leaving the immediate area. The Ford fled from officers traveling north on I-71.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Nab Possible Trafficking Suspect During Stop
Nelsonville – Police had a local bust on Friday morning that took drugs and a trafficker off the streets of Nelsonville. Accoridng to a social media post, this morning Officer Tippie performed a traffic stop on Poplar Street on a vehicle for a registration violation. During his investigation, he found that the operator was a suspended driver and the vehicle registration was expired and fictitious. Due to the vehicle not being able to be legally operated on the roadway, a wrecker was called and an administrative inventory was performed.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
14-year-old involved in high-speed chase also wanted in east Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy involved in a high-speed chase across central Ohio Friday morning is also a suspect in a homicide from last month. A Hyundai Tucson was reported stolen just before 4 a.m. and was quickly spotted. According to a run report obtained by CrimeTracker 10,...
sciotopost.com
Circleville Police are Searching for a Suspect that Has Stolen Thousands from a Local Storage Facility
Circleville – A thief spent hours maybe days going through locker after locker at a storage facility in the South End of Circleville. The lockers located at 150 Edison ave has hundreds of lockers and police are still discovering that some of them have been accessed by thieves. Over...
Woman killed, 2 juveniles injured in South Linden crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and three other people were injured in a crash in the South Linden neighborhood Friday morning. Just before 12:40 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said a woman was driving north on Cleveland Avenue toward East 17th Avenue in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, a man and a woman were heading south on Cleveland Avenue in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
sciotopost.com
Murdered in Chillicothe, Police Release Details on Shooting
Chillicote – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The victim later was pronounced deceased.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
1 killed in Scioto County, Ohio car crash
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Scioto County Wednesday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. on State Route 348. Police say 65-year-old Cynthia Vanhoose, of Blue Creek, was killed when her Nissan Rogue went off the roadway and […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Pickaway County Rollover Crash Caused by Impaired Driver Who Left Scene of Crash
PICKAWAY – At approximately 11:00 AM the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept received a 911 transfer call from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Dept, however when the call was received by PCSO the caller could not be heard. Moments later it was discovered that a late model Jeep was traveling West on Lane Rd in Northern Pickaway County just West of Borror Rd when it left the roadway striking a mailbox and bagged trash. The driver who’s name has not yet been released, over corrected and crossed the East bound lane then striking a guard rail. The impact caused the Jeep to roll over before coming to a rest on its roof. A witness reported to authorities that the driver left the scene on foot walking East. Commercial Point Police and the Ohio State Highway arrived within minutes and located the vehicle and the driver.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Crash Claims the Life of a 65 Year Old Woman
Lucasville – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigation a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on SR-348 near mile post 9 in Scioto County. The crash was reported to the Portsmouth Post at approximately 7:47 P.M. A 2017 Nissan Rogue, was traveling westbound on SR-348 when it traveled left of center, off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The operator of the Nissan, Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio was pronounced deceased on scene by the Scioto County Coroner.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Steals Wallets from Local Planet Fitness
Fairfield County – A man was caught on camera stealing several peoples wallets at a local work out facility. According to the Fairfield County sheriff’s office on December 26, 2022, an unknown black male, pictured below, entered the Canal Winchester Planet Fitness Gym, went into the locker room, stealing several wallets and credit cards. The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle pictured below, possibly a newer silver Kia Sportage, and went to Walmart on South High Street in Columbus. This suspect, and the driver of the vehicle, then went into said Walmart, using the stolen credit cards to purchase several gift cards.
WSAZ
2 more charged in connection with 11-month-old’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people are facing charges following the death of an 11-month-old child in 2021. Amye Knott and Justin Sheets are facing involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of a drug in addition to the 11-month-old girl’s mother and father, 29-year-old Robert Lee Filius and 25-year-old Micheala Hupp.
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash in Pike Co., medics respond
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 104. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person injured in crash along E. Main Street in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics responded to the area of East Main Street and the McDonald’s on the east side of Chillicothe for an accident with injuries. According to reports, one person was injured in the crash. The individual, dispatchers said, was suffering from a possible head injury. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews and troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol are responding to a rollover crash on Borror Road. The accident was reported at around 11:00 a.m. this morning. Details are still emerging, but initial reports indicate one vehicle was involved in the rollover accident. No...
Comments / 0