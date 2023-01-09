Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Opener For Friday 01.13.2023
Rain returns to the north county today, but the heavy stuff doesn’t arrive until tomorrow, and it’s not going to be like the last atmospheric river that drenched the north county on Monday. We’ll get about a quarter inch of rain today almost an inch tomorrow. Then...
San Diego Channel
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for January 9, 2022: Storm bringing heavy rain and high winds arrives tonight
Morning clouds eventually clear making way for a partly sunny, dry and mild day. Today's highs will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, and slightly below average. A storm brewing off Northern California, tapping into an atmospheric river,...
fox5sandiego.com
Parts of San Diego County to see heavy rainfall
SAN DIEGO – Another powerful Pacific storm is knocking on the door of Southern California as the next in a series of atmospheric rivers. As of 3:30 p.m., satellite radar indicated showers creeping into Orange and San Bernadino Counties while partly cloudy skies and cool weather dominate in San Diego.
Storms helping in San Diego County drought, more rain needed
The series of storms that are moving through California are helping with the drought, but there's still more work to be done.
KTLA.com
Mammoth Mountain surpasses last season’s snowfall total
The driving winter storm system that has delivered inches upon inches of measurable precipitation across much of California is welcome news to the state’s ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra has received more than a foot of new snow in the last 24 hours, with more snow forecasted to arrive throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Tornado Watch Issued for Metro Southern California Ahead of Strongest Storm Since January 2010; Complete Coverage
Southern California Weather Force has issued four additional alerts ahead of the strongest storm system not seen since January 2010, making this system an official Category Six out of Six system, the strongest category possible in the Southern California Weather Force system. The Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Waterspout Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory have been activated. For those details, along with the rain, snow, and wind models, read on for details …
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
nbcpalmsprings.com
SoCalGas Warns Customers of Shockingly High Gas Bills
If you want to keep your home cozy and warm this winter season be prepared to pay a hefty price. “There’s no easy way to put this – January bills are likely to be higher than usual,” SoCalGas said in an email to customers on Monday. “An unprecedented cold snap caused natural gas market prices on the West Coast to more than double between December and January to a staggering 128%, the gas company continued. As a result, SoCalGas customers can expect to pay more than double what they did this time last year.
California natural gas bills are outrageous: Why is this happening, and what can you do?
Many Californians are experiencing sticker shock with their latest natural gas bill.
SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month
With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
cda.org
California dentists will comply with a dozen new employment laws beginning in 2023
The new year always brings new laws for employers in California, and 2023 is no exception for dental practices. The state laws run the gamut of employment concerns, from a new requirement to include the pay scale for positions in job postings to a law that protects workers who refuse to report to work during emergency conditions.
