ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Takeaways for Michigan’s overtime loss to Iowa

We’ve seen this performance before. After looking good offensively all game long, Michigan couldn’t answer a late-game run and crumbled, losing in overtime in Iowa City, 93-84. Michigan had a 7-point lead after a Hunter Dickinson tip-in (77-70) with 2:18 left, but it went all downhill from there....
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey set for top 10 clash vs. Buckeyes

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12-7-1; 4-6) will welcome the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-7-1; 7-5) to Yost Arena this weekend for a pair of games and a celebration of 100 years of Michigan hockey. Michigan played its first official collegiate hockey game against Wisconsin on January 12, 1923....
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan left guard Trevor Keegan returning for fifth season

Michigan’s starting left guard Trevor Keegan is returning to the Wolverines, announced on social media Thursday night. Keegan has been a primary starter the last two seasons for the Wolverines and has helped the offensive line win back-to-back Joe Moore awards. In 2021, Keegan was an All-Big Ten Honorable...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 five-star Ohio CB Bryce West visiting Michigan this weekend

As first reported by 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and later confirmed by Maize n Brew, 2024 five-star cornerback Bryce West will be visiting Michigan this weekend. West will be in Ann Arbor on Sunday and will be visiting with his parents. This is the first time his parents will be at Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Iowa Preview: A new opportunity every night

It was (unfortunately) an entirely predictable loss as the Michigan Wolverines once again fell short in East Lansing, and in some ways is not the end of the world — Michigan was not going to stay undefeated in Big Ten play forever, and losing on the road to a rival is not going to kill the resume, though it is a morale blow for sure.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

An early look at key positional battles for Michigan football in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines have as much talent returning in 2023 as any Michigan team in recent memory. Expectations are sky-high across the board especially considering that the coaching staff has remained intact –to this point anyway. However, despite a large number of returning starters and experienced reserves, there are...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan must slow down Kris Murray in matchup vs. Iowa

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines suffered their worst offensive performance of the season in a loss to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing. Now, they head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, the worst defense statistically in the Big Ten. Could a bounce-back game be in order?...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top QB targets for Michigan in 2024

After not taking a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Michigan coaching staff’s top priority is a gunslinger in 2024. With several scholarships offered, we take a look at Michigan’s top quarterback targets in the 2024 class. Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (NC) five-star has been...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy