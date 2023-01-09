Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
FOX Sports
Why Deion Sanders attempted to change Colorado's schedule, and why he was denied
That's the most apt way to describe the attempt of Coach Prime, Colorado and Arizona State to move their Pac-12 opener up to Week Zero. By now, you're aware: Coach Prime isn't just a businessman, he's a business, man. I could hear Jay-Z's verse on the remix to "Diamonds From...
Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy?
Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows—as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
FOX Sports
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
FOX Sports
Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs with Herbert, Lawrence
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-7) at JACKSONVILLE (9-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 2½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 11-5-1; Jaguars 8-9. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Chargers 38-10 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost at...
FOX Sports
Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?
The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
FOX Sports
Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?
Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
FOX Sports
Is Trevor Lawrence the right Prince that was Promised? Nick decides | What's Wright?
It's a battle of the long-haired Princes. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for the wild-card round, and Nick Wright is forced to answer... if he backing the right 'Prince that was Promised'. Watch as he explains why he's going withe the Jags this weekend, and why Lawrence is the superior long-haired quarterback.
FOX Sports
Five underrated NFL coaching candidates primed for success
The coaching carousel is spinning like crazy, with teams and coaching candidates jumping on and off the ride. NFL owners, executives, and general managers are hoping to find the right candidates to quickly turn around downtrodden programs that have failed to meet expectations. As a player, I had an opportunity...
FOX Sports
Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks
The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
Panthers named potential trade fit for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Derek Carr said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, extending his love and gratitude to the fans and franchise he spent the last nine years of his life with. And soon enough, he’ll be saying hello to new fans and a new franchise. But where?. NFL.com lead...
FOX Sports
BYU hosts Timme and No. 8 Gonzaga
Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga faces the BYU Cougars after Drew Timme scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars are 8-1 on their home...
Dolphins-Bills AFC Wild-Card Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s Dolphins-Bills wild-card game, including Josh Allen’s passing yards.
FOX Sports
AP source: McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5M, 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates' long-awaited renaissance a decade ago. The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells...
FOX Sports
Bengals claim they're the 'big dogs' of the AFC | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings discuss Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s claim that the Bengals are the “big dogs” of the AFC. The Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card round.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson tweets that his knee 'remains unstable' | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson tweeted an update regarding his knee, which was diagnosed as a grade 2 PCL sprain. He rounded out saying that he cannot give '100 percent of myself to my guys.' Lamar has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Round Weekend. Colin Cowherd reacts to Lamar's tweet, explaining why the Ravens 'need to pay him.'
FOX Sports
Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
FOX Sports
Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Bookmakers speak on Cowboys-Bucs, big bets, more
In poring over Super Wild Card playoff odds, you might’ve noticed it’s a bit of feast or famine. There are three games with point spreads of more than a touchdown – including one now approaching two touchdowns – and three games with spreads of 3 points or fewer.
