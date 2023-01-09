Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO