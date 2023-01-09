ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy?

Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows—as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation

Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs with Herbert, Lawrence

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-7) at JACKSONVILLE (9-8) Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Chargers by 2½. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chargers 11-5-1; Jaguars 8-9. SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 9-4. LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Chargers 38-10 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. LAST WEEK: Chargers lost at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Niners heavy favorites vs. Seahawks, but could weather be a game-changer?

The Seattle Seahawks lost both regular-season contests and appeared overmatched against the San Francisco 49ers this season, managing just one touchdown on offense and losing by an average margin of 14 points. But don't tell that to Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan. Winners of 10 straight games entering this wild-card...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Nick bets Jags to win outright: 'Trevor's coming to Arrowhead!' | What's Wright?

Now that the ban on better the Jags has been lifted, Nick Wright isn't holding back. Not only is he predicting Jacksonville will win outright once against against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, he's predicting we'll see a Trevor Lawrence vs. Patrick Mahomes situation for the AFC Championship! Watch as he lays out why he's going with the Jags this wild-card round.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Is Trevor Lawrence the right Prince that was Promised? Nick decides | What's Wright?

It's a battle of the long-haired Princes. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers for the wild-card round, and Nick Wright is forced to answer... if he backing the right 'Prince that was Promised'. Watch as he explains why he's going withe the Jags this weekend, and why Lawrence is the superior long-haired quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Five underrated NFL coaching candidates primed for success

The coaching carousel is spinning like crazy, with teams and coaching candidates jumping on and off the ride. NFL owners, executives, and general managers are hoping to find the right candidates to quickly turn around downtrodden programs that have failed to meet expectations. As a player, I had an opportunity...
FOX Sports

Brady-led Bucs primed to host Cowboys in NFC wild-card game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down a winding path to the playoffs. Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys weather significant challenges on their way to the postseason. The star quarterbacks meet Monday night in an NFC wild-card game, and they are hoping the...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Bills lead Colin Cowherd's 'Blazin' 5' Super Wild Card Weekend picks

The NFL playoff picture is complete, and Super Wild Card Weekend is right around the corner. The action kicks off on Saturday as the Seattle Seahawks travel to San Francisco to battle the 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Super Wild Card Weekend concludes with a much-anticipated matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.
FOX Sports

BYU hosts Timme and No. 8 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-3, 3-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (13-6, 3-1 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: BYU -6.5; over/under is 151.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Gonzaga faces the BYU Cougars after Drew Timme scored 20 points in Gonzaga's 81-76 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos. The Cougars are 8-1 on their home...
PROVO, UT
FOX Sports

AP source: McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5M, 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen served as the centerpiece for the Pittsburgh Pirates' long-awaited renaissance a decade ago. The veteran outfielder is coming back home, hoping to serve as a mentor to a young group trying to follow in his footsteps. A person with knowledge of the agreement tells...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson tweets that his knee 'remains unstable' | THE HERD

Lamar Jackson tweeted an update regarding his knee, which was diagnosed as a grade 2 PCL sprain. He rounded out saying that he cannot give '100 percent of myself to my guys.' Lamar has been ruled out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Super Wild Card Round Weekend. Colin Cowherd reacts to Lamar's tweet, explaining why the Ravens 'need to pay him.'
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Vikings' offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
