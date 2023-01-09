The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.

SAN MIGUEL, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO