ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2023

At this week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the representative of the teacher’s union defended the donation given to several school board candidates in the recent election. The teachers federation donated between 8 and ten thousand dollars to progressive candidates running for the school board. The democratic party...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023

The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023

The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss

– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy