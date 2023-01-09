Read full article on original website
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
kprl.com
Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2023
At this week’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the representative of the teacher’s union defended the donation given to several school board candidates in the recent election. The teachers federation donated between 8 and ten thousand dollars to progressive candidates running for the school board. The democratic party...
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Jan. 2-8
On Jan. 2, Maria Elena Ines Galanos, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Highway 46E and Highway 101 for a bench warrant. On Jan. 2, Christopher Lawerence, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 50 block of Niblick Rd. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
kprl.com
Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023
The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
SLO County skate and clothing shop moves to larger downtown location
The business owner has been in Atascadero for more than 10 years serving the community with his all-around shop.
Red Light Roundup 01/02 – 01/08/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 02, 2023. 02:57— Maria...
kprl.com
Sound Off – Thu 01/12/2023 – Gary Lehrer, Hunter Breese & Heather Moreno
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
300,000 gallons of sewage released into SLO County river during storm
This is the latest in a string of sewage releases reported after the Monday storm hit the region.
New Times
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande seeks helping hands for donkey care
In a county where horses rule ranches, longtime Arroyo Grande residents Carlen and Jim Eckford have dedicated their lives to the welfare of donkeys. Starting with two pet donkeys in the early 2000s, the couple grew that care to include a series of rescues. Finally, in 2017, they registered as a nonprofit, and Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary was born.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm updates: Search for missing boy concludes for the day; SLO closes evacuation center
Follow for more updates from the second day of the storm.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023
The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles. Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”. PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning....
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
It’s baaa-ack: Storm unearths carcass of whale buried on SLO County beach
The carcass actually floated all the way into a tunnel under Highway 1 before it was pushed back onto the beach.
Bakersfield Channel
Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast
LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
Updated Santa Maria storm response update
Santa Maria has so far reopened five of 14 roads closed Monday by flooding during the significant storm. City crews continue doing damage assessment.
Fundraiser planned for local family struggling with loss
– Caryssa Scott Esquivel, the little sister of the late Trevon Perry, passed away on Dec. 2, leaving behind an 11-month-old daughter. Friends and family have started a Gofundme to support the family with funeral costs and loss of income to support her daughter, and there is also a fundraising event planned for the family on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Paso Robles.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
