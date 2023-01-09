ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Citrus County Chronicle

Bills turn focus to Dolphins, with Hamlin recovering at home

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — With Damar Hamlin recovering at home, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott smiled when asked if he thought the tide of bad news might finally be turning for his team. And he jumped on an opportunity to move forward to Sunday, when the AFC East...
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings to get center Bradbury back for playoffs vs. Giants

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury has been cleared to return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced Friday that Bradbury would start against the New York Giants in the wild...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Elliott has revamped role in 4th playoff trip with Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott enters his fourth trip to the playoffs with the Dallas Cowboys in a position unlike any of the previous three. The two-time NFL rushing champion is no longer the top playmaker in the Dallas backfield, and not even the leading rusher. Tony Pollard carries those distinctions now.
TEXAS STATE

