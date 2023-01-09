Read full article on original website
New Republican headquarters gets big donations; Democrats’ building fund donations smaller
Charter Communications, the St. Louis-based telecommunications company, contributed $50,000 in late 2022 to the building fund of the Kentucky Democratic Party. The contribution was disclosed in a report filed by the party Tuesday morning with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. It was the only contribution listed in the Democratic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local groups recognized with Governors Awards in the Arts
Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nine winners of the Governor's Awards in the Arts, including two from the Local 6 area. Beshear awarded the Business Award to Independence Bank in Graves County for its Horses of Hope fundraising efforts benefiting the Ice House Art Guild. The Community Arts Award went...
Report: Kentucky’s Gov. Beshear ranked as America’s most popular democratic governor
As Gov. Beshear prepares to defend his role in this year's gubernatorial election, reports indicate Kentucky's commander-in-chief is popular among voters.
wvxu.org
NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools
The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders
(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
WLKY.com
Deadline to sign up for Kentucky's state-based health insurance is this weekend
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is reminding Kentuckians that time is running out to sign up for state-based health insurance. The deadline to apply for coverage is Sunday. Beshear said that everyone should check out their available plans, even if they are not sure if they qualify.
wvxu.org
Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023
The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
WHAS 11
What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax
(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes. ...
wymt.com
Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Getting help is not a weakness.' South Marshall students win big in statewide mental health awareness contest
BENTON, KY — With middle and high school students all across Kentucky submitting entries to the Reduce Mental Health Stigma Media Contest, a pair of eighth graders from South Marshall Middle School took home one of the three Grand Prize wins. Their message? Anyone can struggle with mental health,...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
wpsdlocal6.com
Multiple Illinois counties refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — More than 60 Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce HB 5471. The measure, signed into law Tuesday, bans assault weapons statewide, but several local leaders say they believe the law violates the Second Amendment. Cook County, the Chicago area, is the only county that has...
wpsdlocal6.com
Finding solutions to RX addiction
Local hospital working to reduce overdoses linked to addictive prescription medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky places third in the nation for states hit hardest by drug overdose. Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says prescription drugs play a big part in that statistic.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
