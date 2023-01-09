ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Local groups recognized with Governors Awards in the Arts

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced nine winners of the Governor's Awards in the Arts, including two from the Local 6 area. Beshear awarded the Business Award to Independence Bank in Graves County for its Horses of Hope fundraising efforts benefiting the Ice House Art Guild. The Community Arts Award went...
wvxu.org

NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools

The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
The Center Square

Market woes show pensions still cause concerns for Kentucky leaders

(The Center Square) – Even as the financial health of Kentucky’s public employer pension program continue to improve, some current and former state leaders are raising awareness that substantial issues remain with the plans. The funds received some bad and good news in the 2022 fiscal year, according to the annual report released by the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority last month. First, the bad. Due to market downturns, the pension...
wvxu.org

Here's who's running for Kentucky governor in 2023

The deadline has passed for candidates to get into Kentucky’s race for governor this year. Now voters have a clear picture of who’s trying to topple the incumbent, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The list includes 12 Republican candidates, ranging from current statewide officials like Attorney General Daniel Cameron...
kentuckylantern.com

Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant

In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
WHAS 11

What you need to know about next month's Special Election in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — In just over a month, residents in Kentucky's Senate District 19 will be asked to cast their votes for new representation in Frankfort. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Special Election on Feb. 21. What's the special election for?. When now-Congressman Morgan McGarvey...
blueridgecountry.com

Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border

In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
The Center Square

Kentucky lawmaker proposes graduated state income tax

(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually. State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes. ...
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
wpsdlocal6.com

Multiple Illinois counties refuse to enforce assault weapons ban

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — More than 60 Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce HB 5471. The measure, signed into law Tuesday, bans assault weapons statewide, but several local leaders say they believe the law violates the Second Amendment. Cook County, the Chicago area, is the only county that has...
wpsdlocal6.com

Finding solutions to RX addiction

Local hospital working to reduce overdoses linked to addictive prescription medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky places third in the nation for states hit hardest by drug overdose. Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says prescription drugs play a big part in that statistic.
YAHOO!

Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment

One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
