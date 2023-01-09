Read full article on original website
What to do if you're trapped inside a car in floodwaters, according to a fire chief
You should always avoid driving in heavily flooded areas to prevent getting stuck inside your car. But if you find yourself in this situation, here's what you should do:
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
New Times
North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge
SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
Morro Bay recovering from latest storm, preparing for next system
While the sun was still shining Thursday, crews in Morro Bay worked to reopen once flooded roads, while business owners continued cleaning up the aftermath that followed Monday’s rainfall.
Evacuation warnings to be sent out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria Riverbed area on Friday and Saturday.
Storm leaves hundreds of people stranded in Paso Robles
The storm seen this week left hundreds of people stranded in the Chimney Rock Road area in Paso Robles.
San Luis Obispo business suffers extensive damage due to flooding
The owner of Abbey Carpet and Floor saYS about a foot of water and mud rushed into his business destroying his show room and inventory.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Floodwater causes damage to San Luis Obispo coffee shop
Businesses are staying resilient, getting rid of all the flood water and mud left behind by the storm.
Clean-up continues after homes in Los Osos were destroyed by mudslides
Community members are working to clean up the damage caused by mudslides in Los Osos earlier this week.
kprl.com
Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023
The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm
300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County beach closed as sewage leaks into river
The beach is closed three miles around the mouth of the river due to the ongoing sewage spill.
Bakersfield Channel
Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast
LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
Oceano residents in evacuation area asked to attend community meeting
The meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live, SLO County said in a press release.
Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole
An Orcutt family was impacted by the storm, flooding, and sinkhole on Union Valley -- they lost everything. The post Orcutt family suffers total loss from the storm and Union Valley sinkhole appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Plane makes emergency landing on Central Coast highway
It’s not clear why the airplane was forced to make an emergency landing, the CHP said.
kclu.org
Storm leads to flooding which damages dozens of homes in Northern Santa Barbara County
The storm is over, but many of the impacts are still being felt, especially in northern Santa Barbara County. In Orcutt, more than two dozen homes were damaged after a sink hole led to the flooding of some nearby homes. The issue occurred off of Union Valley Parkway. And in Guadalupe, a breach in the Santa Maria Levee led to about 20 homes being damaged.
