ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge

SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Five Year Old 01.13.2023

The search continues for five year old Kyle Doan. The San Miguel boy still missing since he was swept away by flood waters Monday morning. Yesterday, 120 national guardsman joined sheriff’s deputies and others in the search. The others include search and rescue and dive personnel from Santa Barbara county, Ventura county, Sacramento county, Santa Clara county and Kern county. All told about 200 personnel are involved in the search.
SAN MIGUEL, CA
News Channel 3-12

300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm

300,000 gallons of treated sewage leaked into Salinas River from the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant after the river overflowed into plant operations. The post 300,000 gallons of sewage released into Salinas River from Templeton Wastewater Plant in Monday’s rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
TEMPLETON, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Mudslide rampages through Los Ojos neighborhood on California's central coast

LOS OSOS, Calif. (KSBY/KERO) — The ongoing extreme weather is still rocking parts of the central coast of California, prompting flood watches, evacuations, and even mudslides like the one that destroyed Phyllis Schoonbeck's home in Los Osos, California. Schoonbeck was at her neighbor's home when she saw tons of...
LOS OSOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy