Texas State

Austin Chronicle

Texas Lege Preview: At the Border Is It Lock ’Em Up, or Help Them Out?

During a December press conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick turned around a poster to reveal his priorities for the 88th Texas Legislature. Toward the bottom read: "Border Security and Law Enforcement." Patrick touted the state's $2 billion (and counting) surge of security spending and disparaged President Joe Biden, who visited El Paso on Jan. 8. "Without our [Department of Public Safety], without our National Guard, without the state doing what we're doing, the situation would be far worse," he said. However, reporting by The Texas Tribune and Military Times last year revealed that National Guard members deployed to the border had problems getting paid, lacked access to basic equipment, and generally felt underutilized.
kagstv.com

Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences

AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
ketr.org

Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election

In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
wbap.com

Dade Phelan Re-elected as Texas House Speaker

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Legislature convened for the 88th legislative session on Tuesday. Shortly after gaveling in for the swearing-in ceremony, members of the Texas House of Representatives took the oath of office and elected Representative Dade Phelan to serve as Speaker for a second term. “It is...
kjas.com

My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
