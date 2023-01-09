Read full article on original website
High-profile Texas Democrat O'Rourke entering academia after three failed political campaigns
He'll teach a class at the University of Chicago on the present state and future of U.S. democracy.
Abbott received about $400,000 to bus migrants: Do you know how many have been transported?
A huge amount with lots of tension. For so many months, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been moving migrants from his state and has sent many of them to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
KSAT 12
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
wbap.com
Casey Bartholomew: Would You Vote For Casino Gambling In Texas?
Exas House Speaker says he would be open to bringing “destination-style” casinos into the state. The people would have to vote on it, though. Would you want that?
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
KSAT 12
As Donald Trump mounts his 2024 presidential bid, his support among Texas officials is waning
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Once a political force of nature with Texas Republicans, former President Donald Trump’s influence appears to be waning in the state as he mounts a 2024 presidential campaign and the state’s legislative session gets underway.
Austin Chronicle
Texas Lege Preview: At the Border Is It Lock ’Em Up, or Help Them Out?
During a December press conference, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick turned around a poster to reveal his priorities for the 88th Texas Legislature. Toward the bottom read: "Border Security and Law Enforcement." Patrick touted the state's $2 billion (and counting) surge of security spending and disparaged President Joe Biden, who visited El Paso on Jan. 8. "Without our [Department of Public Safety], without our National Guard, without the state doing what we're doing, the situation would be far worse," he said. However, reporting by The Texas Tribune and Military Times last year revealed that National Guard members deployed to the border had problems getting paid, lacked access to basic equipment, and generally felt underutilized.
Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
kagstv.com
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
Gov Abbott says to Biden the "ball is in his court" to secure the border
"The letter I hand-delivered to President Biden when he visited El Paso clearly outlines actions he can take TODAY to secure the border. The ball is in his court. As long as Biden refuses to enforce federal immigration law, Texas will step up to secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
ketr.org
Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election
In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
wbap.com
Dade Phelan Re-elected as Texas House Speaker
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Legislature convened for the 88th legislative session on Tuesday. Shortly after gaveling in for the swearing-in ceremony, members of the Texas House of Representatives took the oath of office and elected Representative Dade Phelan to serve as Speaker for a second term. “It is...
hppr.org
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis inspiring plenty of bills in the Texas Legislature this session
Who is the most powerful Republican in Texas? Texas Monthly Senior Editor Michael Hardy’s answer might surprise you. Hardy recently wrote about the influence that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has on the Texas GOP, especially in the wake of his 19-point win to a second term in November. DeSantis...
kjas.com
My five cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas and a safe and happy New Year. The new year brings a new legislative session, so I'll be spending time in Austin working on your behalf over the next 140 days. Here are five things happening around your state:. 1. Legislature...
Bill filed at Texas Legislature would allow online voter registration
In order to be able to vote in Texas, you must either mail in your voter registration paperwork or visit your local registrar’s office. You can also register when getting renewing your driver license at a DMV office. But you cannot register online
