Seaford, NY

ID Released For 16-Year-Old Seaford Girl Killed In Old Brookville Crash

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

The identity has been released for a teenage girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection in which three boys were hospitalized.

It happened around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 in Old Brookville.

A 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane, Nassau County Police said.

The operator of the vehicle, now identified as Angelia Dominguez, of Seaford, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The three other occupants, boys ages 14, 15, and 16 were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The 16-year-old boy occupant is currently in critical condition. The other boys are both in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

