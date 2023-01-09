Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...

4 DAYS AGO