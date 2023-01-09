ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
CoinDesk

FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
AUSTIN, TX
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
cryptoslate.com

DCG scrambling to raise funds to cover Genesis’ $3B debt burden

Embattled crypto lender Genesis owes over $3 billion to its creditors, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 12, citing sources familiar with the matter. The lender owes $900 million to users of Gemini’s Earn program, over $303 million to Dutch exchange Bitvavo, as well as money to users of crypto savings firm Donut.
astaga.com

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
u.today

Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report

An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Ethereum posts 9 week high to lead the top 10 cryptos

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $27.32 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $885.04 billion — up 3.2% from $857.72 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4.4% to $350.53 billion from $335.83 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 4.7% to $171.06 billion from $163.4 billion over the reporting period.
Futurism

Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Lived in Astonishing Opulence

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, claimed that he wanted to make billions — or maybe even trillions — so that he could give it all away. In fact, as he told Bloomberg back in April, he only planned to keep one percent of his personal wealth, eventually giving the rest away to worthy causes.
cryptoslate.com

Silvergate received a $4.3B bailout after FTX collapse

Silvergate Bank received $4.3 billion from the San Francisco-based Federal Home Loan Bank last year, following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, according to the firm’s Q4, 2022 flings. Silvergate’s business model focuses on providing banking services to crypto exchanges and investors. Around 90% of the bank’s deposits come...

