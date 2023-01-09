Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Binance customers have pulled a staggering $12 billion from the crypto exchange in just 2 months, report says
Outflows from Binance are accelerating rather than stabilizing, according to a Forbes report published Monday. Customers reportedly pulled $12 billion from the crypto exchange over a two-month period. CEO Changpeng Zhao has previously called the high levels of withdrawals "business as usual". Binance lost an eye-popping $12 billion worth of...
u.today
JPMorgan CEO Slams Bitcoin, Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE, 4 Trillion SHIB Moved out of Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
JPMorgan CEO lambasts Bitcoin as “decentralized Ponzi scheme”. 4 trillion SHIB transferred out of Binance, what's going on?. U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. JPMorgan CEO lambasts Bitcoin as “decentralized Ponzi scheme”. JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX International had $8 billion in assets when new CEO took over and a 'very substantial recovery' is still possible
Sam Bankman-Fried has resurfaced on Substack and claims the firm could have survived the liquidity crisis. He also claims FTX International had $8 billion in assets before the bankruptcy. "In addition to that, there were numerous potential funding offers–including signed LOIs post chapter 11 filing totaling over $4b." Sam...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Sam Bankman-Fried says both FTX and Alameda were raking in billions in profits in 2021 before token values plunged in crypto winter
"FTX International and Alameda were both legitimately and independently profitable businesses in 2021, each making billions."
CoinDesk
FTX Loan Wiped Out $800M in BlockFi Executives’ Equity, Court Filing Reveals
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Executives from bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi granted themselves pay rises of as much as $275,000 each, after they saw $800 million in their equity holdings wiped out because of a loan from collapsed crypto exchange FTX, a court filing shows.
Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
cryptoslate.com
DCG scrambling to raise funds to cover Genesis’ $3B debt burden
Embattled crypto lender Genesis owes over $3 billion to its creditors, the Financial Times reported on Jan. 12, citing sources familiar with the matter. The lender owes $900 million to users of Gemini’s Earn program, over $303 million to Dutch exchange Bitvavo, as well as money to users of crypto savings firm Donut.
astaga.com
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analytics Firm Warns Traders About Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 164% in Two Weeks
Blockchain intelligence platform Santiment warns that the massive rally recorded by a top-50 altcoin could be coming to an end. Santiment says that the governance token of the Ethereum (ETH)-based staking network Lido DAO (LDO) is showing a divergence between the price and the number of active addresses as well as network growth.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Ethereum posts 9 week high to lead the top 10 cryptos
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $27.32 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $885.04 billion — up 3.2% from $857.72 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4.4% to $350.53 billion from $335.83 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 4.7% to $171.06 billion from $163.4 billion over the reporting period.
Futurism
Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Lived in Astonishing Opulence
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, claimed that he wanted to make billions — or maybe even trillions — so that he could give it all away. In fact, as he told Bloomberg back in April, he only planned to keep one percent of his personal wealth, eventually giving the rest away to worthy causes.
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate received a $4.3B bailout after FTX collapse
Silvergate Bank received $4.3 billion from the San Francisco-based Federal Home Loan Bank last year, following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, according to the firm’s Q4, 2022 flings. Silvergate’s business model focuses on providing banking services to crypto exchanges and investors. Around 90% of the bank’s deposits come...
