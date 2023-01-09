ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio to vote on relief package for businesses affected by construction along St. Mary's Strip

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Construction crews work on North St. Mary's Street. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, has caused outrage among business owners.
After two years of road construction and falling revenues, business owners along the St. Mary’s Strip finally may get a reprieve with city council set to vote Wednesday on a $2.25 million relief package, as first reported by MySA .

Council will consider the grant package during its 2 p.m. B Session meeting,
according to a public agenda . Funding from the grants will come from $17 million in unspent money provided to the city as part of the COVID-19 era American Rescue Plan.

If passed Wednesday, council will then discuss the application process for affected businesses.
“City construction projects have hurt local business,” District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo, whose district includes the St. Mary’s Strip, said in a Jan. 6 tweet. “You asked for help. We advocated. We pushed. $2.25M is now on the agenda for consideration next week.”

Word of the proposed rescue plan comes as business owners along the Strip have become increasingly agitated by the delayed construction. The project, which initially began in Jan. 2020, aims to “transform” one of the Alamo City’s most active nightlife scenes, adding updated utilities, street lights and bike paths, among other improvements.
However, business owners such as Chad Carey, owner of the Paper Tiger music venue, bar Midnight Swim and other ventures, have criticized the project on social media and during constituent meetings. In a Jan. 2 social media post, Carey warned that the construction is “hurting people and businesses.”
Even so, Carey applauded Bravo and Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Friday, tweeting that he’ll “be the first guy to credit them if they can provide relief for our employees and businesses."
