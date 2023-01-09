First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
Restauranteurs Houston and Emily Carpenter this Thursday will open their latest venture, Go Fish Market, offering fresh seafood and oodles of wine by the glass to the area just East of Pearl — and the Current got sweet sneak peek at the new digs.
The couple first announced their splashy update of the empty space at 125 W. Grayson Street back in May of 2022, promising a fresh seafood retail counter, as well as rotating varieties of fish and chips, cured and dry-aged fish such as tuna pastrami. The spot also offers an extensive collection of wine and beer.
The Carpenters — who also helm popular hotspots Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale in Southtown , as well as newly-opened Southern comfort food joint Restaurant Claudine — held a soft opening Monday, where guests could order from a limited menu of the new eatery’s fare.
My dining companion and I ordered the jumbo shrimp cocktail, calamari and peppers and the tuna sando, all of which arrived appropriately hot or cold and super fresh. We certainly could have imbibed on one of what seemed like a thousand wine options, but we opted for sparkling water so as to ensure our productivity for the rest of the day.
The sandwich is noted as a “Tuna Sando” on the menu — and that’s not just a catchy nickname. The sandwich is Go Fish’s take on the Japanese sando , made with slightly sweet shokupan , or milk bread, which is baked on-site. The dish features fresh sushi-grade tuna and an umami-laden tartar sauce made with scallion, caper and dill.
The shrimp cocktail and calamari were pleasant, easygoing variations on the seafood standbys, and we agreed we’d have to be back to try the eatery’s more expansive menu, which will be available when the spot opens to the public Thursday, Jan. 12.
Starting Thursday, Go Fish will serve up fish tacos, oysters, caviar, sashimi and rotating varieties of fish and chips from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
The couple first announced their splashy update of the empty space at 125 W. Grayson Street back in May of 2022, promising a fresh seafood retail counter, as well as rotating varieties of fish and chips, cured and dry-aged fish such as tuna pastrami. The spot also offers an extensive collection of wine and beer.
The Carpenters — who also helm popular hotspots Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale in Southtown , as well as newly-opened Southern comfort food joint Restaurant Claudine — held a soft opening Monday, where guests could order from a limited menu of the new eatery’s fare.
My dining companion and I ordered the jumbo shrimp cocktail, calamari and peppers and the tuna sando, all of which arrived appropriately hot or cold and super fresh. We certainly could have imbibed on one of what seemed like a thousand wine options, but we opted for sparkling water so as to ensure our productivity for the rest of the day.
The sandwich is noted as a “Tuna Sando” on the menu — and that’s not just a catchy nickname. The sandwich is Go Fish’s take on the Japanese sando , made with slightly sweet shokupan , or milk bread, which is baked on-site. The dish features fresh sushi-grade tuna and an umami-laden tartar sauce made with scallion, caper and dill.
The shrimp cocktail and calamari were pleasant, easygoing variations on the seafood standbys, and we agreed we’d have to be back to try the eatery’s more expansive menu, which will be available when the spot opens to the public Thursday, Jan. 12.
Starting Thursday, Go Fish will serve up fish tacos, oysters, caviar, sashimi and rotating varieties of fish and chips from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Comments / 1