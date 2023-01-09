NBA Insider Reveals Key Reason The Chicago Bulls Haven't Blown Up Their Roster

The Chicago Bulls are in no rush to make moves.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Chicago Bulls right now are a play-in tournament team, sitting at the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. Due to their status as a middling franchise, many people expected them to have blown up their roster ahead of the trade deadline to start a rebuild or a retool.

However, thus far, the Chicago Bulls have not made any trades. NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the sentiment around the league is that every time the Bulls get close to starting that rebuild, "they get a big win that changes their mind." Stein also noted that the Chicago Bulls have gone 8-3 in their last 11 games.

Interesting theory passed along by a Western Conference team official regarding the Chicago Bulls and the similar-to-Toronto anticipation among rival teams that the Bulls will decide to trade various core players before the deadline: "The word out there is that every time the Bulls get close to breaking the team up, they get a big win that changes their mind.” Since surrendering 150 points to struggling Minnesota on Dec. 18, Chicago has quietly gone 8-3.

Obviously, the Chicago Bulls could likely get a solid return if they were to trade stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine . However, there is definitely value in simply trying to compete, and there's a chance that the Chicago Bulls could still end up in the playoffs by the end of this season.

Zach LaVine Is Confident In The Chicago Bulls

Though many analysts and fans have been low on the Chicago Bulls, it is clear that there is still a solid amount of talent on the team's roster. In fact, Zach LaVine has claimed that when they are at their best, the Bulls are "one of the best teams in the league."

“At our best, we showed what we can be last year [at this time],’’ LaVine said. “We were the No. 1 team in the East. At our best, we’re one of the best teams in the league. “That’s for them to decide. . . . I’m not worried about our roster.’’

It remains to be seen how well the Chicago Bulls will do throughout the rest of the season. Trade talks could definitely heat up if they start losing again in the coming weeks, and Zach LaVine has already been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers .

Hopefully, though, we see the Chicago Bulls continue being a competitive team. They are definitely good enough to make the playoffs, and we'll see what ends up happening in the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.