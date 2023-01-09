ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Are One Of "Most Likely" Destinations For LeBron James If He Leaves Lakers

By Lee Tran
 4 days ago

LeBron James could end up returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James is widely considered to be the greatest Cleveland Cavaliers player of all time. James has had many productive years playing for the franchise and notably won the 2016 championship with the team.

It was previously revealed that teams are preparing for the possibility that LeBron James will end up forcing a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers this coming offseason. If that were to happen, the Cleveland Cavaliers could reportedly be one of the "most likely" destinations for the superstar if he were to leave. A report from Spencer Richardson of Heavy shared the words of an NBA executive, who claimed the move hinges on the Cavaliers' ability to do something with Kevin Love's contract.

And while Lake Erie is hungry for playoff basketball, everyone loves a nice homecoming. And according to one Eastern Conference executive, Cleveland is one of the “most likely” destinations for a LeBron homecoming, should he be traded.

But the move likely hinges on one “key” player: Kevin Love.

“That is the most likely thing, if he wants it all to end on a good note,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “Go back to Cleveland one last time. It is a good team, you can win, and it is where it all started. No one’s going to hate him for going to Cleveland again. The trick is getting the numbers to match up, if you could do something with Kevin Love’s contract, that could be the key.”

There is no doubt that adding LeBron James would help the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he would help them fill their hole at the SF position. The Cavaliers would have an elite player at all five positions in the starting lineup if they moved for LeBron James, and we'll see what happens in the future.

LeBron James Could Also End Up On The Miami Heat

Even though returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers could potentially give LeBron James a storybook ending, there are other teams he could end up going to. A previous report revealed that the Miami Heat are "in the right position" to make a LeBron James trade and would be willing to "take him back."

Eastern Conference GM: “They’re in the right position to make a deal like that. It did not end great between them (when James left the Heat as a free agent in 2014), but the hatchet has been buried enough. There could be an issue with, if you get LeBron and you get Rich Paul and all the Klutch (Sports, James’ agency) stuff, that is not going to mix with Pat Riley in Miami. But if he wants to win in a place he likes being, the Heat would take him back.”

The Miami Heat have definitely had a tough year this year, and adding LeBron James could give them the difference-maker they need to get out of the Eastern Conference and make the Finals.

Amidst all of the trade rumors, though, there is still a chance that LeBron James remains with the Los Angeles Lakers. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and have looked like a much better team during that time. Only time will tell where LeBron James will end up, but it's clear that there are multiple options for the superstar.

Comments / 58

Teddyroos
3d ago

Nooooooooo! He destroyed this team twice. He’ll do it again. He’d force the team to get rid of the best coach we’ve had in years.

Reply(3)
11
WPC5591
4d ago

We don't need LeBron James please stay in Los Angeles we got a good thing going on the ship has sailed on the labron

Reply(2)
16
Helix
2d ago

He can come back, if he drops the social justice warrior nonsense and political foolishness. We need ball players, not activists, on the court.

Reply
5
 

