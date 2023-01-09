The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." According to CNN, the Dallas Police Department has been summoned to help find the cat and there's a...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO