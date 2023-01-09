Read full article on original website
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
The Lone Star State just keeps getting cooler. Texas has been selected as the site for the next Universal Studios theme park. Universal Parks & Resorts—the theme park owned entertainment giant NBC Universal—acquired land in Frisco, Texas last month for a kids-themed park which will include a 300-room family-friendly hotel.
Dallas-Fort Worth theaters turn spotlight on community with all-encompassing outreach programs
Theater companies in both Dallas and Fort Worth are putting their communities first with unique outreach programs for 2023, spanning middle school to retirement age.First up is Bishop Arts Theatre Center in Dallas, which is offering a free 12-week program for girls of color ages 12-17 that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math).Called Girls of Color Discovering STEAM, it will provide interactive projects and hands-on learning from 6-7 pm each Thursday evening, January 12-April 6. After identifying a social issue that they are passionate about, kids will get to explore their interest in software engineering by developing a...
Dallas Zoo closes after losing track of leopard missing from exhibit
The Dallas Zoo has closed after losing track of one of its animals. The animal is Nova, a clouded leopard, which the zoo says is missing from her "exhibit." "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," the zoo said in a tweet. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time." According to CNN, the Dallas Police Department has been summoned to help find the cat and there's a...
A new music festival is coming to Fort Worth in March
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new music festival will be taking over the Fort Worth Stockyards this March, and it could be a big opportunity for people in the music industry. The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference will take place from March 2-4. In addition to live performances, there will be networking opportunities and workshops for aspiring promoters, managers, and Texas-based artists.
papercitymag.com
Tim Love’s New Fort Worth Music Festival Rolls Out Major Fun — Who’s Performing, How to Get Tickets and More
A recent concert showcased Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall, one of the venues for the new Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference. More details are emerging about the inaugural Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference that chef Tim Love is bringing to the Stockyards this spring. While the conference is for pros and aspiring pros in the music industry, there will also be plenty of music for everyone from March 1 through March 4. In fact, Fort Worth’s newest music festival will feature more than 30 bands and artists — spread out across seven stages.
Where to drink in Dallas right now: 5 restaurants & bars with fun flights
For many, January is a time to step back from the excess of the holidays that preceded it. Join a gym, start a new diet, cut back on alcohol. All of those things are a good idea. But CultureMap's monthly column Where to Drink resides in a different realm. Its reason for being is to offer recommendations for cocktails and things to sip. We shall not, cannot, flinch from that mission. While everyone else is making lists of mocktails, we're going with flights: Bars that are serving not one drink at a time but multiples so you can mix and match. Here...
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
4 Dallas-Fort Worth cities among least expensive to raise a family, says report
It can be costly to raise a family, especially these days, but parents living near Dallas can welcome some good news: four Dallas suburbs rank as some of the least expensive cities to raise a family.A recent report from Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm that works with health data, put Plano as No. 3 on a list of least expensive cities in the U.S. to raise a family. Irving, Garland, and Fort Worth are also in the top 10 most economical cities, ranked No. 4, 6, and 10, respectively. No other Texas cities made it onto the list...
This Historic General Store in Texas Should Be Added to Your Bucket List
If road tripping through Texas is on your bucket list this coming Spring Break, then you'll want to add this General Store to your list among the beaches, lakes and adventures Texas has to offer. Nestled in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most historic general stores...
Pretty Woman: The Musical Tickets on Sale Now
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (January 4, 2023) – Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 – February 5, 2023 as part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The tour will then head to Fort Worth to play Bass Performance Hall from February 7-12, 2023 as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank.
Downtown Dallas art venue debuts first real-deal Girl Scout cocktails
January 12 is the official kickoff of Girl Scout cookie season, meaning you can now get your Thin Mint Fix as well as order a box of the new special Raspberry Rally flavor, available online only.But in 2023, Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) have collaborated with a hip downtown Dallas lounge to offer Girl Scout cookie flavors in a revolutionary new way: cocktails.It's going down at Sweet Tooth Hotel, the innovative immersive art venue, which will host the first official cookie cocktail bar in Dallas, at 1511 Elm St.Beginning January 13, Girl Scouts will take over the lobby area...
Garland spotlights its many Vietnamese restaurants serving comforting pho
The city of Garland is calling our attention to what is surely one of its most stellar assets: its bountiful selection of pho. Residents know that Garland is a diverse city, with populations from several countries such as Mexico, Guatemala, Africa, and Vietnam. In fact, Garland boasts the 14th largest Vietnamese population in the U.S. The happy byproduct: more than 20 authentic, family-run restaurants that savor Northern and Southern styles and specialties. To celebrate this rich diversity, the city is inviting pho lovers to participate in Garland Pho Real Trail, which comes to a close on National Pho Day on January 30. According to...
papercitymag.com
5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
10 eye-opening art exhibitions around Dallas-Fort Worth in January
From exploring and celebrating identity to sharing the dawn of a new day or a new year, Dallas-Fort Worth artists are jumping into 2023 with both feet and a lot of heart. Local art galleries and museums have shows ready to lead us to new discoveries and nourish our spirits. Here are 10 must-see exhibitions to visit in January, in order of opening date."The Miseducation of Boys and Girls"Cris Worley Fine Arts, through February 11In her playful yet powerful paintings for this series, Abi Salami borrowed from pop culture and her indigenous Nigerian religious experience to explore and question such...
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi to play special one-night show at Dallas' Fair Park
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest TikTok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Dallas fans will get to hear live at a special one-night-only engagement at Music Hall at Fair Park.The acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — has been busy in recent years. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as The Father (including tracks from his...
papercitymag.com
