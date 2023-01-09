ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Experience Luxury Appliances In Your Dated Home With This Easy Hack

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oja5G_0k8mmajQ00

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Living in a rented space may seem as though you’re limited with design and décor options, however, that’s not the case. There are plenty of renter-friendly ways to update your space and give your dated home a more modern feel and thanks to social media content creators, we’re provided with so many hacks to do just that.

Today’s latest renter-friendly hack comes from TikTok content creator @ambitiousnysh and is one that we never knew you could do as a renter!

As seen in the quick video , the DIYer easily switched out her dated bathroom faucet for a sleek, black and modern faucet and we love how it instantly upgraded the space. Before installing the new sink, she made sure to clean the area throughly before proceeding to switch out the sink. The process to do this DIY appeared to be quite easy and beginner-friendly, despite not being the cleanest DIY (as a matter of fact, if you have a weak stomach, you may want to skip this DIY).

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section were impressed with renter-friendly DIY and were amazed by how easy it was for her to do; we get it — she made this stunning transformation look so easy!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy