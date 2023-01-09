Read full article on original website
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Panthers ask to interview former assistant for head coaching position
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A familiar face could soon return to the Carolina Panthers coaching staff, as the team has requested an interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for its head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Dorsey served as the Panthers' quarterbacks coach from 2013 through 2017....
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy?
Ben Johnson may not be the only important Johnson in the Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach. Almost as soon as Matt Rhule was sent packing back in October, owner David Tepper began researching offensive-minded possibilities for the opening. And now it shows—as seven of the eight known candidates have earned much of their money coaching up that side of the ball.
Jets make big coaching change on offense
The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Commanders Fire Coach Scott Turner; What's Next?
Scott Turner spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.
Panthers request interview with Jerod Mayo
Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo’s name has come up as part of the Browns’ search for a defensive coordinator, but that’s not the only team interested in speaking with him this offseason. According to multiple reports, the Panthers have requested permission to interview Mayo. This interview would...
Titans conduct GM interviews with top in-house candidates
The Tennessee Titans‘ search for a new General Manager is officially underway. The team is conducting their first interviews for the position today with some of the top candidates inside the organization. Vice President of Player Personnel and Interim GM Ryan Cowden and Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort...
QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. "I once said that...
Panthers interviewed Jim Caldwell on Monday, to interview Steve Wilks on Tuesday
The Panthers have gotten their coaching search underway. According to multiple reports, Carolina interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. The team is set to interview its interim head coach Steve Wilks for the full-time position on Tuesday. Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts...
PODCAST: What's next for the Cardinals at coach and GM?
The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their season with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Then they fired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach and general manager Steve Keim stepped down. Revenge of the Birds’ Seth Cox and I break down the whole situation and look back at the Cardinals’...
